A dozen new firefighters for Norfolk - but recruitment drive for retained crews continues

The new fire service recruits with chief fire officer Stuart Ruff. Pic: Norfolk County Council. Norfolk County Council

Norfolk's newest firefighters will report for duty for the first time next week.

A dozen new wholetime firefighters - four women and eight men - have finished a 12 week training schedule and will now be based at fire stations in Norwich, Great Yarmouth, Dereham and King's Lynn.

Their training includes simulating a high-rise tower block fire, training with the Ministry of Defence at RAF Mildenhall, dealing with mock crashes and a water rescue.

After a passing out parade for new recruits, chief fire officer Stuart Ruff said: "I wish our newest wholetime firefighters the best of luck in their careers with our fire family at Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service."

A shortage of on-call (retained) firefighters, with more than 50 vacancies, sparked a recruitment drive by the service in January.

The service is still keen to attract applicants, via Norfolk County Council's website.