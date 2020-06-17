‘Barking mad to turn this down’ - council approved new dog swimming pool

What the new Hellesdon dog swimming pool could look like. Pictured, front view of a cavalier spaniel swimming in a pool. Photo: Getty guigaamartins

Podgy pups are set to splash themselves slim as a new dog swimming pool prepares to open its doors to the city’s pets.

What the new Hellesdon dog swimming pool could look like. Pictured, a Labrador Retriever swimming. Photo: Getty What the new Hellesdon dog swimming pool could look like. Pictured, a Labrador Retriever swimming. Photo: Getty

Mother and daughter-owned firm, Doggy Paddle, are set to open for business later this summer, after councillors agreed to green-light proposals for the pet pool.

At a meeting of Broadland District Council’s (BDC) planning committee, councillors heard how the firm hopes to offer a “safe swimming facility for dogs which will provide great exercise and help them to build muscle, lose weight, reduce stress on their bodies and improve fitness levels”.

The site, on Alston Road, in Hellesdon, has been granted a change of use from an industrial business unit, but no physical alterations will be made to the building’s exterior.

The seven by three metre pool will be above ground and enclosed by raised wooden decking, while showers and an office area will also be created.

The scheme came to the meeting as councillors were recommended to approve it, despite the area’s current planning policies.

Planning Nigel Harriss told the committee pet owners could book dogs in for private or joint swims, but the business will mainly have a one-in one-out policy, with group swims in evenings and weekends.

The proposals would create the equivalent of two full-time jobs.

Parking for more than three vehicles is available at the site.

Emma Griffiths, planning agent at Brown & Co, said: “The work would be internal and temporary.

“Swimming for dogs has been proven to have benefits for their health. There are risks from swimming in water courses such as algae, currents and cold temperatures.

“Dog swimming pools are becoming very popular but there are few in the area.”

She added that the project had funding from Santander with the University of East Anglia (UEA) and funding from Broadland business support.

The report noted the support team was “very impressed” with the proposed business plan.

The site would be removed as an employment unit, but the change would bring it back into use, as the lot has sat empty since 2018.

And Tony Adams, Conservative councillor for Taverham North, said: “I’d like to move the officers’ recommendation of approval.

“I think we’d be barking mad to turn this one down.”

Councillors voted unanimously to agree to the plans.

