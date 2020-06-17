Search

Advanced search

‘Barking mad to turn this down’ - council approved new dog swimming pool

PUBLISHED: 12:07 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:08 17 June 2020

What the new Hellesdon dog swimming pool could look like. Pictured, front view of a cavalier spaniel swimming in a pool. Photo: Getty

What the new Hellesdon dog swimming pool could look like. Pictured, front view of a cavalier spaniel swimming in a pool. Photo: Getty

guigaamartins

Podgy pups are set to splash themselves slim as a new dog swimming pool prepares to open its doors to the city’s pets.

What the new Hellesdon dog swimming pool could look like. Pictured, a Labrador Retriever swimming. Photo: GettyWhat the new Hellesdon dog swimming pool could look like. Pictured, a Labrador Retriever swimming. Photo: Getty

Mother and daughter-owned firm, Doggy Paddle, are set to open for business later this summer, after councillors agreed to green-light proposals for the pet pool.

At a meeting of Broadland District Council’s (BDC) planning committee, councillors heard how the firm hopes to offer a “safe swimming facility for dogs which will provide great exercise and help them to build muscle, lose weight, reduce stress on their bodies and improve fitness levels”.

READ MORE: A swimming pool for dogs is opening in Norwich

The site, on Alston Road, in Hellesdon, has been granted a change of use from an industrial business unit, but no physical alterations will be made to the building’s exterior.

The seven by three metre pool will be above ground and enclosed by raised wooden decking, while showers and an office area will also be created.

The scheme came to the meeting as councillors were recommended to approve it, despite the area’s current planning policies.

Planning Nigel Harriss told the committee pet owners could book dogs in for private or joint swims, but the business will mainly have a one-in one-out policy, with group swims in evenings and weekends.

The proposals would create the equivalent of two full-time jobs.

Parking for more than three vehicles is available at the site.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: New swimming pool offers swimmers chance to take a dip with their dog

Emma Griffiths, planning agent at Brown & Co, said: “The work would be internal and temporary.

“Swimming for dogs has been proven to have benefits for their health. There are risks from swimming in water courses such as algae, currents and cold temperatures.

“Dog swimming pools are becoming very popular but there are few in the area.”

She added that the project had funding from Santander with the University of East Anglia (UEA) and funding from Broadland business support.

The report noted the support team was “very impressed” with the proposed business plan.

The site would be removed as an employment unit, but the change would bring it back into use, as the lot has sat empty since 2018.

And Tony Adams, Conservative councillor for Taverham North, said: “I’d like to move the officers’ recommendation of approval.

“I think we’d be barking mad to turn this one down.”

Councillors voted unanimously to agree to the plans.

READ MORE: Animal massage hut and 32ft swimming pool for dogs to open

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Almost 100 jobs lost or at risk as cosmetics firm collapses

Beauty and cosmetics manufacturer Pecksniff's, based in Brandon, has gone into administration. Picture: Google Street View

Woman took own life after being stabbed by son

Cain Watson. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Independent store raided by thieves hours after reopening

Thieves smashed a window and stole around £400 worth of Yankee Candles from Annatar in Lowestoft in the early hours of June 16. PHOTO: Annatar

Redundancy fears and rent waived at top tourist attraction in ‘dire straits’

The Bure Valley Railway is in dire straits and risks closing for good. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Most Read

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Almost 100 jobs lost or at risk as cosmetics firm collapses

Beauty and cosmetics manufacturer Pecksniff's, based in Brandon, has gone into administration. Picture: Google Street View

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Region could be hit by torrential rain, thunderstorms and flooding, forecasters warn

Parts of Norfolk could expect thunderstorms today. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bus service cancelled after route blocked by parked cars

A Konectbus service was cancelled after its route was blocked by parked cars. Picture: Ian Burt

Bistro owner shocked after being reported for having outdoor seating area

Liam O'Sullivan serving drinks in the Gallery Bistro PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

Discount retailer could close more than 250 stores

Poundstretcher in Thetford. Pic: Archant

Woman took own life after being stabbed by son

Cain Watson. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Hanley injury blow for Canaries ahead of restart

Norwich captain Grant Hanley is understood to have injured his hamstring Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24