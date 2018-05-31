Have your say on proposals to introduce new dog control orders

Lound Lakes. Three PSPOs are being proposed to ensure dogs are kept on leads in Herringfleet Hills, Lound Lakes and Charsfield churchyard. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk © 2014

People in East Suffolk are being encouraged to have their say on proposals to introduce three new dog control orders in parts of the district.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Have your say on proposals to introduce three new dog control orders in Herringfleet, Lound and Charsfield: https://t.co/LPZQxIeCiD pic.twitter.com/OuSCOXW3Se — East Suffolk Council (@EastSuffolk) December 13, 2019

Earlier this year, 10 Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) were introduced to replace existing byelaws.

Now, three further PSPOs are being proposed to ensure dogs are kept on leads in Herringfleet Hills, Lound Lakes and Charsfield churchyard.

A four-week consultation - which launched last Friday, December 13 and runs until January 10 - is inviting people to give their views on these proposals.

James Mallinder, East Suffolk's cabinet member for the Environment, said: "These three proposals affect specific areas of land which, although not in public ownership, are open to the public and are frequented by dog walkers.

"We have been asked to consider applying these controls to help those responsible for managing these sites to do so more effectively for the benefit of all their visitors."

Full details of the proposals, and how to comment on them, can be found at www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/dog-control-order-consultation