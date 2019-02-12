Work set to begin on £500,000 bus interchange which could slash travel time for passengers

The site for the new bus interchange in Cringleford. Picture: Google Archant

Work on a £500,000 bus interchange which could lead to a cut in travel time of nearly half and hour for passengers travelling to the UEA and the NNUH will start next Monday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The interchange, which will be built close to the A11 Newmarket Road roundabout, will see two bus stops, a bus-only access road, lighting, seating, and waiting shelters with travel information.

It will mean customers travelling into Norwich from Wymondham, Hethersett, Attleborough and Thetford will be able to change for quicker services to NNUH and the university.

County Hall say the interchange could save around 25 minutes per journey and is likely to affect numerous First Bus and Konectbus services which use the A11 and pass through the Newmarket Road roundabout.

The work will also install a new cycleway, pedestrian access and landscaping, with the interchange to be located between the A11 roundabout and the smaller roundabout on Roundhouse Way.

Beginning on Monday, February 18, the work is likely to last at least three months with an expected completion date of late May 2019.

Councillor John Fisher, Norfolk County Council’s member with responsibility for Transport for Norwich, said the interchange will provide a more efficient service for existing passengers.

He said: “The Roundhouse Way bus interchange will transform services for those travelling to the hospital, UEA, Norwich Research Park and the surrounding residential areas.

“On completion, people will be able to pick up connecting services directly to these destinations, avoiding the need to travel into the city and back out again.

“Not only will it provide a much more efficient service for existing passengers but will hopefully encourage more people to travel to the area by bus, helping to relieve congestion along this route.”

Disruption to drivers should be minor, with the roundabout off the A11 onto Roundhouse Way reduced to one lane for the duration of the work.

The exit onto Roundhouse Way will be shut completely on Sunday, March 31, between 7am and 7pm with the possibility of a further closure on Sunday, April 28, to allow for resurfacing.

Around £50,000 of community infrastructure levy money and £450,000 from the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership’s Local Growth Fund will pay for the project.