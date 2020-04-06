Search

New contractor starts collecting waste in North Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 13:42 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:42 06 April 2020

Serco is the new waste contractor in North Norfolk. Pictures: NNDC

Archant

A new contractor has started collecting the waste, recycling and related services in north Norfolk.

Serco, which was awarded the waste and related services contract in December, will eventually deliver the services across North Norfolk, Breckland and King’s Lynn and West Norfolk councils.

While there will be no significant change in service, Serco has brought in a temporary fleet of vehicles to deliver the service while a fleet of new collection vehicles are being built by the supplier. Residents will notice the green colour scheme.

The new fleet is expected to start arriving in late July.

The council and Serco are working to continue to maintain services during the coronavirus outbreak, and some temporary changes may have to be made to maintain priority services such as refuse collection.

Residents who need to contact Serco should use the new telephone number 0330 109 9220 or email norfolkwaste@serco.com

