Go-ahead for new coffee shop in former Norwich newsagents

The former newsagents in Aylsham Road is set to be turned into a cafe. Pic: Google Maps. Google Maps

A former Norwich newsagents is to be turned into a coffee shop after the change was given the go-ahead by the city council.

Applicant Sandra Selcetaj had sought what is known as prior approval from Norwich City Council for the changes at 288a Aylsham Road.

The building used to be home to MS and LG Shaw newsagents, but is currently empty, so Mrs Selcetaj submitted her application to City Hall saying she wanted to open a coffee shop.

She said, as well as coffee, the cafe would sell waffles, panini and sandwiches, with proposed opening hours of 7am to 7pm, seven days a week.

Officers at City Hall used delegated powers to give the changes to the unit the go-ahead.

They said the changes were unlikely to generate significant additional transport or significant odours. And they said the change was "broadly supportive of the vitality and viability of the local centre."