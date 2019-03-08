Search

More than 20 jobs could be created as multi-national farming dealership sets sights on Breckland

PUBLISHED: 16:31 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:46 28 March 2019

Agricultural firm Claas Manns could open a new dealership in Fransham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Agricultural firm Claas Manns could open a new dealership in Fransham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

A farming machinery firm could create more than 20 jobs in a Breckland village if plans for a new base are approved.

Claas Manns is looking to set up a new dealership on a piece of farming land in Great Fransham.

If the application is approved by Breckland Council’s planning committee, the dealership would create 15 full-time and nine part-time jobs.

The bid, which was submitted by Gallagher Planning on Claas Manns’ behalf, has been recommended for approval by Breckland officers, with councillors due to decide on it next month.

The dealership would be built on part of Hyde Hall Farm, on a 0.6 hectare site to the north of the A47 and north east of Fransham.

The application has been given the support of Fransham Parish Council and will be decided by the committee on Monday April 8.

