Business park could bring hundreds of jobs to King’s Lynn

PUBLISHED: 09:55 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:55 05 November 2018

An artist's impression of the new business park Picture: West Norfolk council

An artist's impression of the new business park Picture: West Norfolk council

A new business park could bring hundreds of new jobs to King’s Lynn.

West Norfolk council has revealed plans to build a mixture of offices and light industry on the Nar Ouse Enterprise Zone (NOEZ).

A report to councillors, who meet on Monday to discuss the blueprint, says: “NOEZ is an ambitious development which has been conceived and designed to attract high quality employers to King’s Lynn.

“In view of this, the quality of the premises will need to offer state of the art accommodation.”

Some 56 units, ranging from 5,000 - 15,000 sq ft are proposed for the site, which straddles Nar Ouse Way.

The land was first earmarked for development more than a decade ago. But so far just one building, the King’s Lynn Innovation Centre, has been built.

Alistair Beales, the council’s portfolio holder for projects and industrial assets, said there were firms interested in moving into the NOEZ .

“The difficulty is the commercial rate of return is very low on these things and the council has a decision to make,” he said. “There’s a big demand for them, the old units are configured wrongly, they don’t do what people want.

“The council faces a lot of financial challenges, it’s weighing up the balance with jobs and opportunities, but we have enough interest to go ahead.

“We’re building a lot of homes, we’re building a lot of everything at the moment but it will go ahead in some way shape or form.”

Mr Beales said work on the Ely North Junction - a bottleneck on the rail line between west Norfolk and Cambridge - would help to make Lynn more attractive to businesses.

“In Cambridge space is too expensive,” he said. “Come down the line to King’s Lynn and you can get a good unit for sensible money.”

He said the council would consider a commercial partnership with a developer to build the scheme.

West Norfolk council’s planning committee meets to discuss the NOEZ on Monday.

