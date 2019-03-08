Search

Bus journey times to be slashed as £500,000 interchange is opened

PUBLISHED: 08:31 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:31 29 June 2019

An aerial view of the new bus interchange at Round House Way in Cringleford. Pic: Transport For Norwich

Transport For Norwich

Bus passengers are promised better services from this weekend, with the opening of a new £500,000 route which its backers say will help slash journey times.

A new bus interchange in Cringleford, which has been under construction since February, will start being used from Sunday.

Council leaders and bus bosses say it will mean more direct bus services to places like the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and Norwich Research Park.

They say it will take away the frustration for passengers who currently have to catch a bus into the city centre before taking another one to head out again.

The new interchange has a dedicated road, off the first roundabout on Round House Way at Cringleford, and people will be able to pick up connecting services to the NNUH, research park and University of East Anglia.

First's Excel and Pink Line services will start using it from Sunday, while its Network Norwich Turquoise and Green Line services will follow on Sunday, July 28.

Konectbus will start using it from Sunday, July 7, with the X6 Thetford to Norwich stopping there for connecting services.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's member with responsibility for Transport for Norwich, says: "First and Konnectbus can now provide more direct services for those needing to access or commute to and from Norwich Research Park and the surrounding residential areas.

"As well as providing a more efficient service for existing passengers, we hope the improvements will encourage people to travel to the area by bus, helping to relieve congestion along this route."

Chris Speed, head of operations at First Eastern Counties said it would provide a new link with the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for passengers travelling from Dereham and beyond on the Excel route.

He said: "Our Excel and Pink Line 11/12 buses will be using the new interchange, with Pink Line buses running every 10 minutes throughout most of the day."

Jeremy Cooper, managing director of Konectbus, said: "The new interchange will significantly improve access to the hospital for people living outside the city and we are delighted that our X6 bus from Thetford and Attleborough will call there from July 7."

