Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Worldwide wait: iPad delays restrict new councillor email access

PUBLISHED: 17:31 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:31 05 June 2019

Newly-elected councillors are still waiting to be connected to emails outside of the office - more than a month after the local elections. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Newly-elected councillors are still waiting to be connected to emails outside of the office - more than a month after the local elections. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Newly-elected councillors are still waiting to be connected to emails outside of the office - more than a month after the local elections.

All of Broadland District Council's members are issued with iPads on which to access their council emails and committee papers, in a bid to reduce paper use.

However, a month after 22 new councillors were elected, some are still yet to be issued their IT equipment - limiting their access to email communication.

And while they can still make use of computers at the council's offices, it means while they are not there any concerns may fall on deaf ears.

Dan Roper, leader of the Norfolk Liberal Democrat group, said: "It seems ridiculous to me - who knows how many residents have attempted to email their new councillor and have not received responses because of this?"

The same measure is used by South Norfolk Council - which shares an officer team with Broadland - however all 20 of its newly-elected have been issued with their devices.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Roper said he felt this was Broadland being "put on the back burner" in terms of the partnership working.

Susan Holland, one of the newly-elected councillors, said: "It is frustrating, but hopefully it should be resolved soon."

The iPads were brought in to limit the council's paper trail - a move recently also made by Breckland Council.

However, the delays have meant Broadland has needed to post out hard copies for a number of committees, equating to 200 pages in total.

A spokesman for Broadland Council said: "New iPads for members were ordered once the 2019 Air 3 model was released so we could ensure our councillors had the latest technology. This represents the best value for money in terms of purchasing the devices.

"Since they arrived, our IT team has been configuring them to ensure the correct apps and security measures are in place. We are distributing them in priority order so new members who are required at meetings have theirs first.

"We appreciate what an important communications tool email is and during this interim period councillors have been able to access their emails at the council offices.

"All iPads will be ready for new members to collect by the end of this week."

Most Read

College will be broken up and merged after critical Ofsted inspections

Easton and Otley College. Pic: Mike Page.

Car destroyed on beach as jet skiers caught out by tide

Vehicles had to be towed off the beach in Trimingham in Norfolk after being caught out by the rising tide. Picture: KATHERINE HUTCHINGSON

‘Gordon Ramsay would have a field day’ - The Old Feathers at Framingham Pigot food review

Trio of fish at The Old Feathers

Farm lifts lid on depression after father takes  his own life

Manor Farm in Fundenhall will be part of the Open Farm Sunday and will be raising money for Mind. Carrie Burridge with her husband Jonny and sons, Jenson and Ayrton. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘I was only mayor for two days and I was drunk for the two days’ - Norwich City’s Kenny McLean on his spell as Mayor of Norwich

Kenny McLean, Marco Stiepermann and Tom Trybull during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich's City Hall. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Most Read

Traffic chaos as sinkhole leads to bridge closure

The sinkhole, which has opened up on the A47 Station Square junction with Commercial Road in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Couple found dead in Norwich flat are named as police probe continues

The two people who were found dead in a Norwich flat have been named locally as Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate. Photo: Supplied

‘I just looked into a black hole’ - Business owner describes moment he saw fire damage

Firefighters tackling a Acro Precision Engineering in Catfield. Picture: Luke Powell

College will be broken up and merged after critical Ofsted inspections

Easton and Otley College. Pic: Mike Page.

Norfolk’s Chelsea Pensioner wins Britain’s Got Talent

Norfolk's Colin Thackery appears on Britain's Got Talent (C) ITV

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It sounded like he was going to die’ - Man’s scream heard during horror attack

The flat at Dolphin Grove where a man was seriously assaulted. Photo: Luke Powell

Car destroyed on beach as jet skiers caught out by tide

Vehicles had to be towed off the beach in Trimingham in Norfolk after being caught out by the rising tide. Picture: KATHERINE HUTCHINGSON

College will be broken up and merged after critical Ofsted inspections

Easton and Otley College. Pic: Mike Page.

Woman has £1,000 bag stolen from train in Norfolk

Police are would like to talk this woman. Picture: BritishTransport Police

‘Gordon Ramsay would have a field day’ - The Old Feathers at Framingham Pigot food review

Trio of fish at The Old Feathers
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists