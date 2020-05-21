Search

New 20m tall 5G mast could be built across the road from Norwich City’s stadium

PUBLISHED: 06:22 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 06:22 21 May 2020

A new 5G mast could be built close to Norwich City's Carrow Road stadium. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

A new 5G mast could be built close to Norwich City's Carrow Road stadium. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

PA Wire/PA Images

A 20 metre high 5G mast could be built across the road from Norwich City Football Club’s home ground.

Telecommunications firm Hutchinson has applied to Norwich City Council for permission to put up a new mast on Carrow Road, close to home of the Canaries.

If approved, the new mast would allow providers Three to improve its network coverage, while also paving the way for the city to receive 5G signal.

At 20m in height, the monopole mast which would be almost double the height of the tallest tree it would stand alongside, which is 10.5m. It is planned to stand close to where Carrow Road meets Canary Way.

Planning papers submitted with the application say the mast “forms part of an integral requirement for H3G to expand its 5G telecommunications network across Norwich, specifically in this instance to enhance 5G coverage levels and network capacity within the Thorpe Hamlet area”.

The application comes after the city council refused an application from Vodafone to build an equally tall mast on Newmarket Road, following fierce objections from neighbours.

