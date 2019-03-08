Dozens more city roads set for 20mph speed limits - is yours one?

The headteacher of two Norwich schools has said 20mph speed limits on nearby roads would be "perfect", as dozens more city streets are earmarked for slower speeds.

More than 40 streets in the Dereham Road area in Norwich have been identified for the reduced limits - though Dereham Road itself is not among them.

The Transport for Norwich scheme does, however, include the vast majority of residential streets between Dereham Road, Heigham Street and Waterworks Road.

The proposals have been greeted with delight from the headteacher of two schools in the area - Wensum Junior School and Nelson Infant School.

Victoria McConnell, headteacher of both schools, said: "This is the happiest news I have received in a long, long, long, long, long time.

"I have been trying to make a 20mph limit happen for the best part of four years - we are some of the only schools in the county not to have them.

"We have had so many near misses over the years and on Waterworks Road in particular it sometimes feels that it is just a matter of time before something happens. For the safety of our children it would be perfect."

It is the latest area to have 20mph limits earmarked, as part of a continued effort to make the city's streets safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

In the past year, hundreds of streets have seen limits reduced, while the area inside the old city walls has been a 20mph zone for some time.

Most recently, the council brought in an experimental order, for up to 18 months, covering the Eaton area, which bosses say aims to slow traffic and improve the environment and amenity of the area.

As part of this latest roll out, three sets of 75mm high speed humps are proposed to be built on Waterworks Road, close to the junctions of Hotblack Road and Turner Road.

It comes after contractors Tarmac were forced to redo sets of humps on Angel Road and Waterloo Road, which were made too low during a Transport for Norwich scheme.

The deadline to provide feedback to the council over the scheme is Tuesday, July 16.