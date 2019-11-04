Revealed: What Norwich's replacement £2.75m recycling centre could look like

How the £2.75m new recycling centre on the edge of the NDR could look.

The first image of what Norwich's new £2.75m recycling centre, mooted to be built next to the Northern Distributor Road, could look like has been released.

Norfolk County Council has produced the image as the public gets the chance to have a say over the new centre, which would replace the one in Mile Cross.

The contract through which the council rents the Mile Cross Recycling Centre, in Swanton Road - the main tip used by people in Norwich - runs out in September 2021.

Norfolk County Council has identified land north of the NDR, now known as Broadland Northway, close to the A140 roundabout, as a potential replacement.

A planning application is due to be lodged this winter, but first the public is urged to take part in consultation over the proposals.

Mile Cross Recycling Centre , which is to be replaced. Pic: James Bass. Mile Cross Recycling Centre , which is to be replaced. Pic: James Bass.

It would include the county's largest reuse shop, a pay as you throw service to get rid of DIY waste and a raised public area, with the bins at a lower level.

Andy Grant, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for environment and waste, said: "Creating a new site from scratch has given us the opportunity to shape it to meet people's needs.

"We asked people last year what they would like to see at the new recycling centre.

Pile of rubbish at the Mile Cross recycling centre. Photo: Bill Smith. Pile of rubbish at the Mile Cross recycling centre. Photo: Bill Smith.

"The feedback was clear - people wanted easy access bins, smooth traffic flow through the site, plenty of parking and a reuse shop, so this is what we've done.

"We are yet to start a formal planning process, as that would follow in the coming months.

"At this stage we'd be particularly keen to hear if there's anything we have missed or may need to change."

The consultation, at www.norfolk.gov.uk/wasteprojects runs from today (Monday, November 4) until Monday, December 2.

Norfolk county councillor Andrew Grant. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives. Norfolk county councillor Andrew Grant. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

There will also be consultation events at Norfolk Cricket Club's Pavilion at Manor Park in Holt Road from 2pm until 7.30pm on Thursday, November 7 and at The Forum in Norwich, from 11am to 1pm on Monday, November 11.

If permission is granted in spring next year, the centre could open by September 2021.

A previous bid to replace the Mile Cross centre, as part of a scheme called the Norwich Depot Hub, on land near Norwich International Airport, was abandoned, after officers told councillors it would not make enough savings.