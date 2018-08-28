Double yellow lines in bus link plan could create more problems than solutions

There are plans for Nelson Road in Diss to be linked with Station Road. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2013

Plans for a station bus link could cause more problems for residents than solutions, councillors have said.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk County Council plans to put down double yellow lines on Nelson Road in Diss. PHOTO: NCC Norfolk County Council plans to put down double yellow lines on Nelson Road in Diss. PHOTO: NCC

A link from Diss town centre to the station, roughly a mile away, is being worked on by Norfolk County Council.

As part of this plan the county council wants to install double yellow lines along both sides of Nelson Road to ensure the space for a bus.

But Diss town councillors have expressed concerns that the double yellow lines will mean station users will park on the nearby Ensign Way estate.

At a town council meeting on Wednesday, infrastructure committee chairman Simon Olander said: “Our concern is once this Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) is in action it will displace up to 30 or 40 cars a day that have got to go somewhere and currently don’t use appropriate parking around the station.

“Without anything being done on the Ensign Way estate we all know where they are going to go. I feel that the county council is progressing things but without much thought for the ramifications. We could be causing more problems for residents.

“I think if we are going to support it we should ask them to extend it to the bare minimum of Sawmills Road and Sandy Lane because that will secure the whole of the bus route.”

A county council statement said: “NCC feel that the limits they have suggested would be adequate to progress the rail station link, and anything beyond this could be considered as part of the South Norfolk Council parking scheme.”

Town mayor and council leader Trevor Wenman said: “What’s being proposed by the county council meets the problems that we know of. People are always moaning about the commuters parking there because they can park for free and they don’t want to pay to park in the car park.

“We can’t expect them to get involved in the nitty gritty of having yellow lines around the estate because that is the district council’s responsibility. They aren’t going to have the budget for that.

“It’s not worth risking the whole project falling apart because of this.”

The infrastructure committee agreed to discuss the prospect of additional yellow lines with the county council.