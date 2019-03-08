Search

Nearly half of Norfolk and Waveney's election candidates do not live in the seats they hope to win

PUBLISHED: 12:14 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:05 18 November 2019

Almost half of the Norfolk and Waveney candidates do not live in the constituencies they are hoping to be elected in. Pic: Ian Burt.

Almost half of the Norfolk and Waveney candidates do not live in the constituencies they are hoping to be elected in. Pic: Ian Burt.

Archant

Nearly half the candidates standing for election in Norfolk and Waveney at next month's general election do not live in the constituencies they are trying to win.

Mid Norfolk Conservative candidate George Freeman's address on the statement of persons nominated is in Islington, London. Picture: Keiron TovellMid Norfolk Conservative candidate George Freeman's address on the statement of persons nominated is in Islington, London. Picture: Keiron Tovell

And in one seat, none of the four candidates vying for votes lives in the constituency they are hoping to represent.

MPs do not have to live in their constituency. There is no residency qualification at all - an MP could even live outside the UK.

Of the 48 candidates in Norfolk and Waveney, 27 of them are listed on the statement of candidates as living in their target constituency.

In Mid-Norfolk, no candidates live in the constituency.

The address of Labour's Mid-Norfolk candidate Dr Adrian Heald is in the constituency of Salford and Eccles. Picture: SUPPLIEDThe address of Labour's Mid-Norfolk candidate Dr Adrian Heald is in the constituency of Salford and Eccles. Picture: SUPPLIED

MORE: Tories hope to bag 'Norman factor' voters

Conservative George Freeman, looking to win back the seat he has held since 2010, gave his address as in the London constituency of Islington North.

His Labour rival Dr Adrian Heald's lives in the constituency of Salford and Eccles, near Manchester.

Liberal Democrat Steffan Aquarone lives in North Norfolk, while Independent candidate PJ O'Gorman's address is in the West Suffolk constituency.

James Joyce, the Lib Dem candidate for Great Yarmouth, lives in the Forest of Dean constituency in Gloucestershire. Photo: George RyanJames Joyce, the Lib Dem candidate for Great Yarmouth, lives in the Forest of Dean constituency in Gloucestershire. Photo: George Ryan

In Great Yarmouth, six of the seven candidates gave addresses in the constituency, with Lib Dem James Joyce the exception. His address is in the Forest of Dean constituency, in Gloucestershire.

In Norwich North, Lib Dem Dave Thomas is the only candidate who lives in the constituency.

MORE: Election candidates urged to make pledges over Norfolk countryside

Chloe Smith, hoping to keep the seat she originally won for the Conservatives a decade ago, has an address in Norwich South, as does Labour's Karen Davis and Green Adrian Holmes. The UKIP candidate David Moreland has an address in Great Yarmouth.

Three Norwich South candidates - Clive Lewis (Labour), Dr Catherine Rowett (Green) and James Wright (Lib Dem) - live in the constituency, with Conservative Dr Mike Spencer's address in the Cambridge constituency and Brexit Party candidate Sandy Gilchrist's in South Norfolk.

Lib Dem Ben Goodwin and Universal Good Party candidate Simon Rous are the only two of five Broadland candidates living in the constituency.

In South West Norfolk, Labour's Emily Blake is the only one, of five, not to live on the patch.

She lives in North West Norfolk, where Conservative James Wild, with a London address, is the only one of the four not living in the constituency.

