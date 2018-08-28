Breaking News

MP Steve Barclay takes over as Brexit Secretary following the resignation of Dominic Raab

Steve Barclay, former minister of state for the department of health, is now Brexit Secretary.

NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay is the next Brexit Secretary following the resignation of Dominic Raab who resigned on Tuesday.

Eight years after entering Parliament, Mr Barclay has taken on what many might regard as one of the most difficult roles in Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet.

Mr Barclay joins from the department of health where he has been number two.

His NE Cambs constituency was one of those that voted heavily in favour of Britain leaving the EU.

