Breaking News
MP Steve Barclay takes over as Brexit Secretary following the resignation of Dominic Raab
PUBLISHED: 16:54 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:01 16 November 2018
HARRY RUTTER
NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay is the next Brexit Secretary following the resignation of Dominic Raab who resigned on Tuesday.
Eight years after entering Parliament, Mr Barclay has taken on what many might regard as one of the most difficult roles in Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet.
Mr Barclay joins from the department of health where he has been number two.
His NE Cambs constituency was one of those that voted heavily in favour of Britain leaving the EU.
More to follow…