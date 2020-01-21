Video

Drivers warned work to make NDR roundabouts safer will mean lane closures

Drivers will face lane closures on the NDR due to safety work. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Drivers have been warned they will face disruption while work is carried out to make the Norwich Northern Distributor Road safer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Work to carry out repairs to the signs and kerbs on the central island of the roundabout at the airport will start on Monday and is likely to continue until Friday.

While the roundabout will remain open at all times, Norfolk County Council says there will need to be lane closures to make sure the workforce is kept safe.

At the same time, the council and its contractors will carry out planting - to provide better screening - and safety barrier work.

Workers will then shift their attention to Wroxham Road roundabout to carry out repairs and to make safety improvements.

That work will be done over two weekends - Saturday, February 1 and Sunday, February 2 and then Saturday, February 8 to Sunday, February 9.

Again, the roundabout will stay open, but some lanes will be shut.

Off peak lane closures will also be in place over various sections of the £205m road, also known as the Broadland Northway, between North Walsham Road roundabout and the Broadland Business Park roundabout, so other sign replacements can be carried out.

Extra chevron signs are also going to be put in at the Wroxham Road and North Walsham Road roundabouts.

The council says the work follows recent repairs to the central reserve safety barrier and that all the work is expected to be completed by Friday, February 14, depending upon the weather.

The safety improvements are being carried out as recommended in a safety audit into the road, which was published in the autumn.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: "Drivers are advised that they may need to allow extra time for their journeys when the lane closures are in place.

"The county council thanks people for their patience while this maintenance and safety work is carried out."

The safety audit showed that the accident rate on the road is high, although the severity of the crashes is low.

Norfolk County Council has already spent £130,000 to make improvements to roundabouts.

In the 12 months after the full opening of the NDR in April 2018, there were 28 accidents on the 12.5 mile road in which people were hurt.

MORE: Revealed - NDR crash blackspots