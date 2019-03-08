Search

Advanced search

Anger as blundering council contractors mark up trees in private woodland near NDR Western Link route

PUBLISHED: 14:02 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:26 29 October 2019

Simon Flett, one of the owners of St Peter's Woods, near the route of the mooted NDR Western Link. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Simon Flett, one of the owners of St Peter's Woods, near the route of the mooted NDR Western Link. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Angry owners of woodland along the route of the mooted Norwich Western Link to the NDR have hit out at council bosses - after surveyors went on to private land to mark up trees.

White dots appeared on trees in St Peter's Wood in Ringland, close to where the council's preferred route for the Western Link would pass, earlier this week.

That woodland is not public land, but is owned by a syndicate of six people.

And those owners took to Twitter to express their anger that surveyors had gone on to their land without their consent or notice to mark ancient trees.

They feared it was to mark up trees for felling when the road is constructed.

Norfolk County Council has apologised for the mistake by their contractors.

A spokeswoman said: "This was an honest mistake. We're really sorry that this has happened and for any distress caused.

You may also want to watch:

"Surveyors working on our Norwich Western Link project were carrying out topographical surveys in the area and mistakenly strayed into two neighbouring areas of land.

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis. Picture: Neil DidsburyNorwich South MP Clive Lewis. Picture: Neil Didsbury

"The marking of trees was to indicate trees that need to be assessed by a specialist in the future, not to identify trees that need to be felled.

"We're contacting the landowners of the two pieces of land to apologise and reassure them that we're putting better checks in place to ensure this doesn't happen again."

But Norwich South Labour MP Clive Lewis, who is opposing the Western Link, said it was "like one of those spaghetti western undertakers, measuring up their next 'customer' whilst still in the land of the living".

He said: "Destroying this ancient, bio-diverse wood for yet another carbon/pollution generating road is a crime against future generations."

Norfolk County Council's cabinet picked the preferred route for the road in the summer.

The £153m road, which would need to secure funding and permission, would run for 3.9 miles, including on a viaduct over the Wensum Valley.

It would go from the A1067 Fakenham Road, between Weston Longville and Ringland, linking to the A47 at a new junction at Wood Lane, near Honingham.

Council bosses acknowledge it would lead to woodland loss, but have said there would be a "compensation strategy".

Most Read

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Ticks which can spread brain illness confirmed to be in Thetford Forest

Thetford Forest. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

Villagers fear being ‘cut off’ as only bus service axed

The X6 Konectbus service between Norwich, Attleborough and Thetford is being cut. PHOTO: IAN BURT .

A47 reopens following three-vehicle crash

The A47 Pullover Road where a three-car crash has blocked a carriageway. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

Man’s body found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Mother left relying on food banks while working as courier wins Universal Credit tribunal

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations from friends and food banks because of Universal Credit deduction on earnings while working as a courier. Picture: Sophie Smith

A140 re-opens after car hits two horses

The A140 is shut after a car hit horses. Picture; Archant

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

Woman who said: ‘Not in my back yard’ to new homes builds her own instead

Fran Bradshaw and Paul Lambert, who is an estate agent from Aldreds, selling the houses. Pic: Archant

Do you have nightmare neighbours? Channel 5 wants to hear from you

Channel 5 is seeking Norfolk people for a new series of Nightmare Neighbour Next Door. Photo: Getty

Teenage rapist set to appeal against length of sentence

Jason Bailey was handed an eight-year sentence at Ipswich Crown Court.

Beauty therapist had been on flight days before cosmetic surgery, inquest hears

Louise Harvey from Norwich, who died 17 days after a breast augmentation. Photo: Facebook
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists