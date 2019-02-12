Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

£161m dual carriageway across Wensum Valley is public’s ‘most popular’ choice for NDR missing link

PUBLISHED: 16:44 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:44 05 March 2019

Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council's environment, development and transport committee. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council's environment, development and transport committee. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Splash the cash on the western link - this is the main message from a consultation into joining the Northern Distributor Road to the A47 west of Norwich.

The options for the Western Link. Pic: Norfolk County Council.The options for the Western Link. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

More than 1,900 people made their views known on the so-called western link over the winter period, as Norfolk County Council continued to explore whether to build it.

Four potential routes were suggested for the project, ranging in estimated costs from £60m to £161m, all of which would link the £205m road to the A47.

Now, in a report to the environment, development and transport committee, it has been revealed that the £161m option D proved the most favourable with participants.

This option would see a new dual carriageway build across the Wensum Valley, passing close to Ringland before joining the A47 at Easton and is the dearest of the four routes.

While council officers are still collating the full results of the consultation, it has also been said that the overall consensus towards a link road has been supportive.

The report reads: “Initial analysis of the responses to the consultation survey suggests there is strong agreement among respondents that there is a need for a Norwich western link road, with option D ranking as the most popular.”

The report also stated that the cheapest option, a £60m single carriageway upgrade to the A1067 to Lenwade and B1535 to the A47 at Honingham, had proved least favoured.

Meanwhile the report also reveals that 1,825 responses were received through the consultation’s online survey, while an additional 104 were sent via letter or email. A tour of 17 events showcasing the options were attended by 1,245 people.

However, while the findings show the favoured option of consultation participants, the council itself is yet to make a final decision over its stance.

Martin Wilby, chairman of the environment, development and transport committee, said: “I’m pleased more than 1,900 people responded, which shows there’s a lot of interest in the scheme.

“We are still evaluating the responses but I am please to see the continued support for it.”

While the report argues the response was largely one favouring a western link, the prospect has already been subject of a number of protests from environmental activists.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Man on mobility scooter held up traffic on the A47

Getty Images

Tributes to former Norfolk pub landlord and soldier

Keith and Pauline Hunter behind the bar at The Bell in Barnham Broom. Picture: TINA BROWN.

Farke reveals how keen Pukki was to join City’s party

Teemu Pukki has been a revelation at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Learner driver drove car with no lights the wrong way down the A47

File photo of the A47 Wisbech and Kings Lynn.( Terrington St John) Picture: Steve Williams.

Most Read

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Quiet Norfolk town sees extra police patrols amid fears over gangs

Diss Safer Neighbourhood Team ran a public event at Mere Mouth on March 2 to discuss concerns about gangs, knife crime and county lines. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Fire crews battle blaze in the early hours of the morning

Fire crews were called to a suspected house fire near Beccles. Picture: PHIL KING

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Ironworks employee who had thumb amputated in accident won’t be compensated due to Brexit, boss claims

Moore's Yard in Stalham, where Hever Ironworks is based. Owner Edward Flitton admitted three health and safety breaches after a worker had her thumb amputated. Picture: Google

Family gang gave woman ‘severe, punishment-style beating’ over alleged affair

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Norfolk couple are the first lesbians to ever feature on cover of WI magazine

Screen shot of front cover of March edition of WI Life. Picture: WI Life

Confusion caused as Sky reveal new date for Norwich City’s match at Wigan – then delete announcement

Over 3,200 City fans made the trip to Millwall on Saturday and a big following was expected to go to Wigan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Plans for 4,000 new homes in town discussed ahead of application

A map showing the three planned new neighbourhoods south of the current settlement in Attleborough. Image: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists