NDR western link dubbed ‘future proof road’ backed by council

Breckland Council is the latest local authority to back proposals for an NDR western link. Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

A western link to connect the A47 to the Northern Distributor Road moves ever closer to reality as Breckland Council becomes the third local authority to support proposals.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The options for the NDR western link. Pic: Norfolk County Council. The options for the NDR western link. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

The council’s cabinet committee followed in the same footsteps as cabinets of Norwich and Broadland councils by endorsing plans to create a new dual carriageway to connect the two busy roads to the west of the city.

There are four options available, but last month both Norwich and Broadland councils made clear that option A - a £60m single carriageway upgrade to the B1535 and A1067 - was the least preferred option.

They chose instead to endorse options C and D, which would see new dual carriageways cut through the Wensum Valley but with the former costing £153m to link to the A47 at Wood Lane and the latter costing £161m to add a route heading west of Ringland to the A47 at either the Taverham Road junction or near Easton roundabout junction.

But while Norwich and Broadland councils backed both options C and D, Breckland agreed to back only option D with the A47 to join near the Easton roundabout junction.

At a cabinet meeting in Dereham on Tuesday, councillor Phil Cowen said option D made it more likely for the dualling of the A47 at that location to be given grade separation by Highways England.

He added: “I would urge the council to endorse option D alone, which would bring the road into the proposed junction that would service the food hub.”

He said a number of other bodies, including the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) were also keen for option D moving forward as “it would remove queues coming to the A47 from Breckland”.

He added: “It would reduce response times to the north of the city and rat running on the A1067.”

Councillor Paul Claussen said option D was the “only future proof road”.

The cabinet unanimously agreed to endorse option D with the with “right hand prong” link near to the Easton roundabout.

For more information about the western link and to have your say, visit: www.norfolk.gov.uk/nwl.