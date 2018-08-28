Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

NDR western link dubbed ‘future proof road’ backed by council

PUBLISHED: 14:42 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:48 05 February 2019

Breckland Council is the latest local authority to back proposals for an NDR western link. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Breckland Council is the latest local authority to back proposals for an NDR western link. Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

A western link to connect the A47 to the Northern Distributor Road moves ever closer to reality as Breckland Council becomes the third local authority to support proposals.

The options for the NDR western link. Pic: Norfolk County Council.The options for the NDR western link. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

The council’s cabinet committee followed in the same footsteps as cabinets of Norwich and Broadland councils by endorsing plans to create a new dual carriageway to connect the two busy roads to the west of the city.

There are four options available, but last month both Norwich and Broadland councils made clear that option A - a £60m single carriageway upgrade to the B1535 and A1067 - was the least preferred option.

They chose instead to endorse options C and D, which would see new dual carriageways cut through the Wensum Valley but with the former costing £153m to link to the A47 at Wood Lane and the latter costing £161m to add a route heading west of Ringland to the A47 at either the Taverham Road junction or near Easton roundabout junction.

But while Norwich and Broadland councils backed both options C and D, Breckland agreed to back only option D with the A47 to join near the Easton roundabout junction.

At a cabinet meeting in Dereham on Tuesday, councillor Phil Cowen said option D made it more likely for the dualling of the A47 at that location to be given grade separation by Highways England.

He added: “I would urge the council to endorse option D alone, which would bring the road into the proposed junction that would service the food hub.”

He said a number of other bodies, including the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) were also keen for option D moving forward as “it would remove queues coming to the A47 from Breckland”.

He added: “It would reduce response times to the north of the city and rat running on the A1067.”

Councillor Paul Claussen said option D was the “only future proof road”.

The cabinet unanimously agreed to endorse option D with the with “right hand prong” link near to the Easton roundabout.

For more information about the western link and to have your say, visit: www.norfolk.gov.uk/nwl.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk academy tells student hair is too short - after telling him to get it cut

Jonathan Soares, 16, has been in isolation at GY Charter Academy because of his haircut. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Rifles, handgun and drugs seized as police chase and catch driver who tried to run away

Police seized these drugs as part of Operation Moonshot. Pic: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extraordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tina Land

Former footballer Robbie Savage not keen on seeing Norwich City promoted

Ex footballer Robbie Savage. Photo: PA Archive/PA Images

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extraordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tina Land

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

Police officers will be replaced by 'scene guards' on zero hours contracts at crime scene seals. Photo: Steve Adams

Former footballer Robbie Savage not keen on seeing Norwich City promoted

Ex footballer Robbie Savage. Photo: PA Archive/PA Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk rector does not want woman bishop to replace Bishop of Norwich

Father Howard Stoker at St Andrew's Church in Holt. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Buckcherry and Hoobastank to bring their co-headline tour to Norwich

Rock band Buckcherry. Photo: Courtesy of Pomona PR

Tree houses, wonky walks, and jungle bridges - Fritton Lake reveals plans for ‘children’s superplay experience’

Fritton Lake

Wanted woman arrested for shoplifting in Great Yarmouth

A wanted female was arrested in Great Yarmouth for numerous shoplifting offences on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists