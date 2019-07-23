Search

NDR compensation bill hits £23m with warning of more claims to come

23 July, 2019 - 14:37
More than £23m is being paid in compensation to landowners for the NDR. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

More than £23m is being paid in compensation to landowners for the NDR. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

The compensation bill for the NDR has risen to more than £23m as landowners put in claims for properties affected by the road.

The council said the compensation bill for the NDR is likely to rise further. Picture: Neil DidsburyThe council said the compensation bill for the NDR is likely to rise further. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norfolk County Council's latest accounts warn that the compensation payouts are likely to rise further for the road, now known as the Broadland Northway.

The final bill for the 12-mile dual carriageway from Postwick to Taverham is around £205m, which includes £18.7m set aside for compensation for buying the land for the project.

The council's 2018/19 accounts said the construction had resulted in a "large number" of claims and added the majority were yet to be finalised.

It said it had paid £567,000 in 2018/19 for compensation, with £135,000 the largest single amount paid.

The council did not provide the names of the landowners the sums had been paid to.

But it also warned a second type of claim for properties which had been devalued by the project was expected and the amount it would have to pay for that would likely rise.

The council has earmarked £4.5m to pay people whose land has reduced in value.

But the accounts said: "Given the long time-scales and complexities of negotiations this may be exceeded by the actual outcome."

A county council spokesman said: "The payment of compensation is a matter of law - we will receive and assess any claims and pay accordingly.

"Land purchases made before the road opened are included in the £205 million total cost of the road. Compensation arising from claims after it opened are treated separately.

"The Broadland Northway is already proving to be a major benefit to motorists, to villages benefiting from less rat-running and to businesses looking to invest in the area."

Andrew Boswell, former Green Party county councillor who opposed the new road, said: "Road projects never deliver to predicted costs as this latest news on the ever increasing NDR costs show."

He said the costs should be a warning to the council as it looks to build the so-called 'missing link' which would connect the NDR to the A47 west of Norwich.

The council believes that link road would cost it £153m but campaigners have protested about the environmental damage it would cause.

