Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Feline creative? Somebody has been painting pictures of cats along the NDR

PUBLISHED: 17:58 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:58 20 March 2019

The cats of the NDR, graffiti cats are adorned on the bridges of the NDR.

The cats of the NDR, graffiti cats are adorned on the bridges of the NDR.

Archant

On busy main roads, seeing sets of cat’s eyes staring up at you is nothing out of the ordinary.

The cats of the NDR, graffiti cats are adorned on the bridges of the NDR.The cats of the NDR, graffiti cats are adorned on the bridges of the NDR.

However, motorists using the Northern Distributor Road (NDR) have found themselves watched by an altogether different kind of cat’s eye.

A mysterious graffiti artist - or artists - has been feline creative around the £205m road, daubing pictures of cats on bridges, road signs and features around it.

More than a dozen of the cartoon kittens have been painted around the route of the road - now known as the Broadland Northway - along with a handful of ghosts.

However it remains to be seen just who has been adding to the cat’s eyes laid during the road’s multi-million pound construction.

The cats of the NDR, graffiti cats are adorned on the bridges of the NDR.The cats of the NDR, graffiti cats are adorned on the bridges of the NDR.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: “We have no immediate plans to remove this graffiti- we only take prompt action if it’s deemed overtly offensive.”

“We would strongly advise against anyone putting their own and others’ personal safety at risk on bridges or near fast moving traffic.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Car free day for Norwich is agreed by city council

The Greens called for Norwich to have a car-free day in September. Photo Steve Adams

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

Closed intu Chapelfield store set to reopen in Norwich

Jones Bootmaker store is reopening in Brigg Street in Norwich

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

WATCH: The PinkUn Norwich City Show #172 – Not so southern softies

The PinkUn Show is back to talk all things Norwich City - and for the first time at Redwell Brewery in Trowse.

Feline creative? Somebody has been painting pictures of cats along the NDR

The cats of the NDR, graffiti cats are adorned on the bridges of the NDR.

Person airlifted to hospital after fire at Banham Poultry

Police at Banham Poultry in Attleborough following a fire. Picture Simon Parkin.

Closed intu Chapelfield store set to reopen in Norwich

Jones Bootmaker store is reopening in Brigg Street in Norwich
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists