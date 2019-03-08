Feline creative? Somebody has been painting pictures of cats along the NDR

The cats of the NDR, graffiti cats are adorned on the bridges of the NDR. Archant

On busy main roads, seeing sets of cat’s eyes staring up at you is nothing out of the ordinary.

However, motorists using the Northern Distributor Road (NDR) have found themselves watched by an altogether different kind of cat’s eye.

A mysterious graffiti artist - or artists - has been feline creative around the £205m road, daubing pictures of cats on bridges, road signs and features around it.

More than a dozen of the cartoon kittens have been painted around the route of the road - now known as the Broadland Northway - along with a handful of ghosts.

However it remains to be seen just who has been adding to the cat’s eyes laid during the road’s multi-million pound construction.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: “We have no immediate plans to remove this graffiti- we only take prompt action if it’s deemed overtly offensive.”

“We would strongly advise against anyone putting their own and others’ personal safety at risk on bridges or near fast moving traffic.”