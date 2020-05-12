Search

Advanced search

Video

‘We’re last on the heap’ - council urged to forego disabled adults’ care charges rise

PUBLISHED: 15:03 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:03 12 May 2020

Marilyn Heath with daughter Sara whose care costs are set to rise under the council's changes. Photo: Marilyn Heath

Marilyn Heath with daughter Sara whose care costs are set to rise under the council's changes. Photo: Marilyn Heath

Archant

A mother caring for her disabled daughter has urged the council to stop treating family carers as “last on the heap”.

Bill Borrett, Conservative county council cabinet member for adult social care. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.Bill Borrett, Conservative county council cabinet member for adult social care. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

Norfolk County Council (NCC) reduced the minimum income guarantee (MIG) last year, which means disabled people aged 18 to 64 would pay more for their care.

Despite initially refusing to delay the rise days into lockdown, the council u-turned on the decision and halted the increase in a bid to give carers “breathing space”.

And Marilyn Heath, from Disability Network Norfolk, (DNN) urged the council to make the decision permanent for family carers, who she said save the authority an annual £1.9bn in adult social care costs.

READ MORE: Council U-turn sees pay freeze to ‘appalling’ rise in disability care costs

Details have now emerged as to how the decision was made, with the council deploying Covid-19 funding to “temporarily mitigate the impact of the increases” for the 2,394 disabled people affected.

Papers published ahead of a cabinet meeting outlined how the decision was made under the authority’s emergency powers.

The decision notice stated: “As a response to the pandemic and the risks this poses to service users financially, a decision is required to use national Covid-19 monies to temporarily mitigate the impact of the increases. The cost to the council if this was suspended for 16 weeks is forecast at £1m.”

READ MORE: ‘No one has been targeted as much’: How latest cuts are hurting disabled people

The move was deemed not a key decision and was not subject to call-in, the papers said, meaning it would not be further scrutinised.

Bill Borrett, cabinet member for adult social care, signed off on the decision, which the council said would be kept under review.

Mrs Heath, 68, who cares for her 23-year-old daughter Sara, who has severe learning difficulties, added: “After four months I don’t know where we will be. I’d absolutely like the council to keep the rise on hold - in fact I would like to see it get rid of all these charges.

READ MORE: No u-turn over controversial move which would increase care costs for disabled people

“Carers are doing an incredible job and as ever, we’re last on the heap. We had care homes, then carers, but there’s not been much mention of family carers. We save the county £1.9bn and the country £135bn a year caring for people who are disabled and we do it with love but we’re treated as if we don’t count at all.”

A council spokesman said: “It is good to hear that DNN supports the decision to allocate some of the one-off money received from the government, to delay the implementation of the national level of the MIG for 16 weeks.

“It was part of a £23m Covid-19 grant from the government and it was used to give service users and their carers a bit of breathing space to make plans, because the lockdown was introduced so quickly.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

‘Top-secret’ Cold War tank could be bought by tiny museum

The Norfolk Tank Museum is fundraising £60,000 to buy this Challenger 1 prototype. Picture: The Norfolk Tank Museum

Personal Finance: I rely on dividends for my income, what do I do?

David Tooley of SG Weath Management on what people who rely on dividends can do for their income. Picture: SG Wealth Management/Getty Images

Most Read

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

Armed police called to incident in town

More than 20 cards have been broken into in south west Norfolk. Picture: Archant

‘Common sense’ or ‘a bit of a joke’? - Norfolk reacts to prime minster’s announcement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus from 10 Downing Street. Photo: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Which Norfolk and Waveney garden centres are reopening?

Wymondham Garden Centre owner Gary Groucott, who has made changes to ensure social distancing as the centre is open to the public. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Three new coronavirus deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth and James Paget hospitals. Picture: Archant

Grosvenor Fish Bar shuts early after taking 400 orders in five hours

Grosvenor Fish Bar reopened for collection and delivery on Monday but had to shut early after receiving hundreds of orders, pictured is co-owner Duane Dibartolomeo. Picture: Antony Kelly

Another 28 Norfolk care home coronavirus deaths

The latest figures by the ONS reveal an increase in deaths in Norfolk's care homes. Picture: AP Photo/George Calin
Drive 24