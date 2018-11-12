Search

Advanced search

National cycling championships to be hosted in Norfolk, it is revealed

12 November, 2018 - 12:37
Norfolk will be hosting the National Road Championships next June. Picture: Julian Claxton

Norfolk will be hosting the National Road Championships next June. Picture: Julian Claxton

Archant

National road cycling championships will next year be hosted in Norfolk, it has been announced.

Norfolk will be hosting the National Road Championships next June. Picture: Julian ClaxtonNorfolk will be hosting the National Road Championships next June. Picture: Julian Claxton

The HSBC UK National Road Championships will take place on the first day of the British Cycling Festival, Thursday, June 27, and will include a new city to coast 100-mile closed road cycling race.

The events will form part of the Great British Cycling Festival, with amateur cyclists given the opportunity to ride the same, closed road course as the professionals.

The organisation of the tournament has been arranged in partnership with Norfolk County Council and Active Norfolk.

Council leader Andrew Proctor said: “Since our Pushing Ahead cycling and walking initiative launched in 2016, we’ve encouraged more people to get on their bikes and engage in active travel across the county.

“Hosting such a prestigious cycling event will only help inspire more people to consider cycling as an alternative way to get around.”

Previous winners of The British Cycling Championships include Geraint Thomas, Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish. The event next year is expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors to the region.

An 100-mile sportive will take place on the Sunday, June 30, with riders of all abilities able to take on the professional closed circuit course.

As well as this, a family ride will give families chance to enjoy the event atmosphere while taking to their own bikes and riding on a closed road circuit around the city.

The championship has been organised by British Cycling and Golazo Cycling in partnership with the county council and Active Norfolk.

Jonathan Rigby, British Cycling’s commercial director, said: “We’re thrilled to confirm the award of the 2019 HSBC UK National Road Championships to Norfolk.

“The championships are the flagship event of our road racing calendar and represent the pinnacle of domestic road racing, they are also a celebration of cycling as a whole.

“We’re delighted to again be staging mass participation rides alongside the elite races, and are pleased to have linked up with Active Norfolk, Norwich City Council and Norfolk County Council.”

Pre-registration opens on Saturday, November 24. To find out more and register click here.

Most Read

Wood you believe it? Cabinet maker in planning dispute over cladding materials

Andrew Lodge at the new house he has built to let at Irstead, with the wood effect fibre cement cladding which the Broads Authority have asked him to remove as it is not real wood. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Updated Driver in hospital following crash

The overturned van involved in a crash on Colney Lane. Photo: Contributed

Video ‘Flames as tall as the trees’: Close shave for passengers in bus fire

A bus caught fire in the village of Carleton Rode near Attleborough on Monday morning. PHOTO: Alex Pickering

Girl, 16, punched in the face in car park assault

A teenager has been assualted in a car park near Lowestoft railway station. Picture: James Bass.

Video ‘I stopped my watch at 6:35, when six minutes went up on the board’ - Neil Harris rues late carnage

Neil Harris shakes hands with Daniel Farke after a frenetic end to Norwich City's 4-3 Champonship win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Get exclusive content in our new Norwich City Pink Un app

Receive exclusive Norwich City articles, videos and images straight to your phone with the new Pink Un app. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Girl, 16, punched in the face in car park assault

A teenager has been assualted in a car park near Lowestoft railway station. Picture: James Bass.

Man dies after being found on fire outside homeless hostel

A Norfolk man found on fire outside a homeless hostel has died in hospital. Photo: Google

Police arrest man driving car with missing wheel

Copper wiring found in the car Picture: Norfolk police

Video ‘Flames as tall as the trees’: Close shave for passengers in bus fire

A bus caught fire in the village of Carleton Rode near Attleborough on Monday morning. PHOTO: Alex Pickering

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast