Search

Advanced search

Historic high street gets £380,000 cash boost

PUBLISHED: 11:20 26 September 2020

Swaffham High Street Heritage Action Zone - The Buttercross in Swaffham Image: Breckland District Council

Swaffham High Street Heritage Action Zone - The Buttercross in Swaffham Image: Breckland District Council

Archant

A council has secured £380,000 worth of funding to protect and support a historic high street and market place.

At a Breckland Council meeting on Thursday, September 24, councillors approved match funding from Historic England which will go towards protecting Swaffham’s historic high street.

The money will be used as part of a heritage programme which will see Swaffham High Street become one of the country’s new High Streets Heritage Action Zones (HSHAZ).

The programme, which costs £697,900, will bring in a package of measures to assist the economic recovery of the retail and service sector in the town over the next four years and will be delivered by Breckland Council alongside its partners, including Swaffham Town Council.

Plans include improvements to historic shop fronts and other commercial premises and a feasibility study into making the shared environment between pedestrians and motorists more sustainable.

You may also want to watch:

In turn, it is hoped this will make Swaffham increasingly attractive as a place to live and work and encourage more visitors and inward investment.

The mayor of Swaffham, Jill Skinner, said: “The town council are delighted that Swaffham Town Centre will receive this cash injection, as it provides a welcome boost during these difficult times.

“The HSHAZ project offers the town a real opportunity to build a better future and local people can play an important part in helping to deliver some of the aspirations and policies outlined in our Neighbourhood Plan.”

Community involvement is at the heart of this scheme and an ambitious programme of cultural events and activities will also be developed, focused on celebrating the heritage and character of the town and its people.

Mark Robinson, Breckland Council’s executive member for community, leisure and culture, said that the decision was in line with the council’s commitment to supporting local towns to thrive.

He said: “This programme will help protect Swaffham’s historic town centre while making the most of its rich heritage for modern residents and visitors.

“We’ll now look to deliver a series of heritage improvements around the market place that will significantly improve the environment and make it attractive to shoppers and visitors alike.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Massive clean up’ as cars and streets covered by blizzard of sand in village after high winds

Sand

More than 200 trees down and roads ‘cluttered with debris’ as strong winds hammer county

Trees down in the Letheringsett area on Friday night. Photo: Ben Barnes and Darren Bunn

‘Chaotic scenes’ as fire hits house on north Norfolk coast

Norfolk fire service were called to the scene of a house fire on Coast Road in Walcott at 10.32am on Saturday, September 26. Picture: Archant

Norwich City release new third kit

Norwich City have unveiled their new third shirt. Picture: Norwich City FC

Revealed: Norwich streets with the highest crime levels

Norfolk Constabulary has published its figures which reveal the streets with the highest number of reported crimes in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley/Getty Images