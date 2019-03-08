National funding bid for congestion-busting road projects including A47 junction

Traffic congestion through Long Stratton on the A140. Picture: Simon Parker Archant

Four major road projects to tackle congestion in Norfolk are to be put forward for national funding after being made regional priorities.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Option C is the recommended preferred route for the Western Link. Picture: Norfolk County Council Option C is the recommended preferred route for the Western Link. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Transport East, the sub-national transport body that covers Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Southend-on-Sea, was asked by the Department for Transport to agree regional priorities for significant road projects that could be constructed between 2020 and 2025.

As a result, Norfolk County Council has won regional support for projects to build the Norwich Western Link, the Long Stratton Bypass, West Winch housing access road, and for a complete redesign of the A47/A17 Pullover junction to the west of King's Lynn

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport at Norfolk County Council and vice-chairman of Transport East, said: "This regional backing opens the door to bringing national investment into Norfolk for these much-needed road projects, so it's a vital step along the way to making them a reality.

Martin Wilby at the opening of the full Broadland Northway (NDR). Picture: Denise Bradley Martin Wilby at the opening of the full Broadland Northway (NDR). Picture: Denise Bradley

"As well as tackling traffic congestion and improving the quality of life of many residents, our businesses need good transport networks to help them grow and create jobs."

You may also want to watch:

The Norwich Western Link is a new 3.9 mile dual carriageway road connecting the western end of Broadland Northway/NDR to the A47.

Tailbacks at the Pullover junction to the west of King’s Lynn. Picture: Google Tailbacks at the Pullover junction to the west of King’s Lynn. Picture: Google

Long Stratton Bypass will be a new 2.5 mile single carriageway section of the A140 to relieve traffic through the centre of the South Norfolk town.

Due to started in the first half of 2022 and open to traffic in 2024, its estimated it will cost £29m, with the majority of this being sought from the Department for Transport together with a significant contribution from the developer of 1,800 new homes.

The West Winch Housing Access Road is a new single carriageway road that would form part of the A10 immediately to the south of King's Lynn linked to the A47 via a new roundabout.

The central part of the 2018 proposed Long Stratton bypass route including Hall Road roundabout that may now have been replaced with a bridge. Picture: SNC/Norfolk Homes The central part of the 2018 proposed Long Stratton bypass route including Hall Road roundabout that may now have been replaced with a bridge. Picture: SNC/Norfolk Homes

The Pullover junction improvements would see a bridge or flyover and slip roads built to reduce congestion and improve safety.

It hoped that the first projects to be awarded national funding could be announced later this year.

Mr Wilby said: "These key schemes will reduce journey times, improve journey reliability and make it easier to get around our county. And across the UK, all areas are being expected to create new homes, so it's crucial we have the infrastructure in place to cope with this population growth."