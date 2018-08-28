Search

Lawyer for council ‘thrilled’ after winning national award

PUBLISHED: 12:35 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:53 14 November 2018

Emma Duncan, Head of North Norfolk District Council’s legal team Eastlaw, with her award for governance lawyer of the year. Picture: NNDC

Emma Duncan, Head of North Norfolk District Council’s legal team Eastlaw, with her award for governance lawyer of the year. Picture: NNDC

Archant

The head of North Norfolk District Council’s legal team Eastlaw said she was “proud” and “thrilled” after winning a national award.

Emma Duncan was named governance lawyer of the year at the Lawyers in Local Government Awards, which were held at the Waldorf Hilton Hotel, London, on November 9.

Eastlaw was also shortlisted in a legal team of the year category alongside six other local authorities.

Ms Duncan said: “I was proud and thrilled to win the award, but I was just as proud that the whole team was also a finalist. Success in these kind of awards can be achieved only with the backing of such a great team.”

John Lee, council leader, said: “Huge congratulations to Emma on receiving this prestigious award, her guidance and advice since I became Leader has been invaluable and well done to the team for receiving further recognition of the great work that they do.”

And John Rest, leader of the council’s Independent group, said: “This is a very well-deserved award and Eastlaw are an exceptionally professional team, their experience and knowledge is of huge benefit to the council.”

