Can you break out of your own home? Museum creates DIY escape room challenge

Richard Crowest is challenging people to create their own escape rooms in their home. Picture: Norfolk Museums Service NMS

A city museum is challenging families to turn their homes into an escape room as it continues to adapt to lockdown life.

Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell curator, Jenny Caynes, with some of the Colman's tins from the display. Picture: Denise Bradley Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell curator, Jenny Caynes, with some of the Colman's tins from the display. Picture: Denise Bradley

Ordinarily, the Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell hosts to escape games for people to test themselves in - one in its undercroft and one in the museum itself.

However, with it having been closed to visitors for several weeks amid the coronavirus crisis, the museum has lifted the lid on escape rooms secrets and challenged families to create their own.

Working alongside Richard Crowest, the mastermind of games creator Corvidae, the Norfolk Museums Service has created a series of five instructional videos which it is posting on social media to allow people to transform their homes into an escape room and try and break the codes.

Jenny Caynes, curator at the museum said: “We’ve been looking for as many ways as we can to create exciting experiences for people who are stuck at home, using the museum as our inspiration.

“Over the last year or so, our museum has been opened up to new audiences who have come to have a go at our escape game, so we thought ‘why not bring games to them?’ - challenging them to make their own - and escape from their living room, kitchen or shed. The possibilities are endless.”

Mr Crowest, who helped design the Merchants’ Vault and Goin’ Up City games at the museum said: “The films show just a few tricks of the trade and ways that people can really get creative and make their own games at home.

“You don’t need any special kit; just things you’ll have around the house - then follow my instructions to make your break from boredom.”