Search

Advanced search

£1.5m roundabout construction to close vital through-road for two weekends

PUBLISHED: 17:19 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:19 14 November 2018

Resurfacing work at a new roundabout will close the A1066 in Thetford for two weekends. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Resurfacing work at a new roundabout will close the A1066 in Thetford for two weekends. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Archant

More delays are to be expected as a busy Norfolk road is closed for further work on a new roundabout.

Resurfacing work at a new roundabout will close the A1066 in Thetford for two weekends. Picture: Rebecca MurphyResurfacing work at a new roundabout will close the A1066 in Thetford for two weekends. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Work on the £1.5m Mundford Road roundabout in Thetford has been underway since September but will now last until Christmas according to Norfolk County Council.

The road, which is a busy through-road for traffic heading to the A11 or towards King’s Lynn and for people using the business park, will be shut for two weekends to allow resurfacing to take place.

Drivers will be diverted nearly five miles via Norwich Road (A1075) and the A11 for the duration of the two closures, with the diversion for vehicles heading to Wyatt Way to remain in place via Fision Way and Howlett Way.

Mundford Road will be closed from the roundabout with the A11 to 175m south of the junction with Wyatt Way from 7pm on Friday, November 16 to 6am on Monday, November 19, and from 7pm on Friday, December 14 to 6am on Monday, December 17.

The roundabout, which the county council is installing to “open up land” for the proposed Thetford Enterprise Park, will not allow traffic to go anywhere new until new businesses arrive in the town.

Norfolk County Council said the new roundabout will provide access to the new site, which it claims will bring jobs to Thetford.

A public notice about the work stated: “Work is progressing well on the new £1.5m roundabout on the A1066 at Thetford, at the junction of Wyatt Way, which is set to open up land for the proposed Thetford Enterprise Park to create much needed jobs in the town.

“The new roundabout will provide access to the Thetford Enterprise Park site which will bring employment growth to accompany the planned 5,000 new homes on the edge of the town.”

It adds: “Work on the roundabout is well underway with many of the new traffic islands, kerbs, drainage and street light columns already in place. The next phase will see the tarmac surface laid on the roundabout.

“And over the coming weeks work will include the creation of new verges with specially designed habitats for wildlife including hedgehogs, birds, hares and reptiles.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

House of Fraser is to close its Chapelfield store in Norwich

Shutting up shop. The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich is closing in 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Overturned lorry carrying 600 turkeys closes A47 between Easton and Honingham

A lorry has overturned and closed the A47 between Easton and Honingham, Picture: Highways England

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Video Two men stabbed near Norwich train station

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

Updated Six cars crash near Norwich Airport following ‘very large’ diesel spill

Mechanics work on the bus which spilled diesel on the Holt Road, which had to be closed by the airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Two men stabbed near Norwich train station

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

Seven free and cheap things to do in Norfolk this week

The Deep Purple Family Treee Show is coming to the Waterfront

Live WATCH: Carrow Road calling at 6pm! The PinkUn Show #156 is LIVE ahead of Norwich City U23s clash

The PinkUn Show returns to discuss all the latest Norwich City issues, this week live from Carrow Road. Watch it live here at pinkun.com

Updated A47 reopens between Easton and Honingham after lorry carrying 600 turkeys overturns

A lorry has overturned and closed the A47 between Easton and Honingham, Picture: Highways England

House of Fraser is to close its Chapelfield store in Norwich

Shutting up shop. The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich is closing in 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast