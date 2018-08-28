£1.5m roundabout construction to close vital through-road for two weekends

Resurfacing work at a new roundabout will close the A1066 in Thetford for two weekends. Picture: Rebecca Murphy Archant

More delays are to be expected as a busy Norfolk road is closed for further work on a new roundabout.

Work on the £1.5m Mundford Road roundabout in Thetford has been underway since September but will now last until Christmas according to Norfolk County Council.

The road, which is a busy through-road for traffic heading to the A11 or towards King’s Lynn and for people using the business park, will be shut for two weekends to allow resurfacing to take place.

Drivers will be diverted nearly five miles via Norwich Road (A1075) and the A11 for the duration of the two closures, with the diversion for vehicles heading to Wyatt Way to remain in place via Fision Way and Howlett Way.

Mundford Road will be closed from the roundabout with the A11 to 175m south of the junction with Wyatt Way from 7pm on Friday, November 16 to 6am on Monday, November 19, and from 7pm on Friday, December 14 to 6am on Monday, December 17.

The roundabout, which the county council is installing to “open up land” for the proposed Thetford Enterprise Park, will not allow traffic to go anywhere new until new businesses arrive in the town.

Norfolk County Council said the new roundabout will provide access to the new site, which it claims will bring jobs to Thetford.

A public notice about the work stated: “Work is progressing well on the new £1.5m roundabout on the A1066 at Thetford, at the junction of Wyatt Way, which is set to open up land for the proposed Thetford Enterprise Park to create much needed jobs in the town.

“The new roundabout will provide access to the Thetford Enterprise Park site which will bring employment growth to accompany the planned 5,000 new homes on the edge of the town.”

It adds: “Work on the roundabout is well underway with many of the new traffic islands, kerbs, drainage and street light columns already in place. The next phase will see the tarmac surface laid on the roundabout.

“And over the coming weeks work will include the creation of new verges with specially designed habitats for wildlife including hedgehogs, birds, hares and reptiles.”