Search

Advanced search

Mum of disabled daughter launches High Court battle over council care cost change

PUBLISHED: 10:59 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:59 28 April 2020

Disabled people, their parents and carers gathered at a public meeting at County Hall last year. Pic: Philip Williams.

Disabled people, their parents and carers gathered at a public meeting at County Hall last year. Pic: Philip Williams.

Philip Williams

The mother of a young woman with Down Syndrome is launching a High Court legal challenge against Norfolk County Council and the health secretary.

Disabled people, their parents and carers gathered at a public meeting at County Hall last year. Pic: Philip Williams.Disabled people, their parents and carers gathered at a public meeting at County Hall last year. Pic: Philip Williams.

She says controversial care cost changes could prevent her daughter ever becoming independent.

Last year, the Conservative-controlled council changed the minimum income guarantee, used to assess how much people aged 18 to 64 pay towards their care.

The council said it would save £4m and bring Norfolk in line with other local authorities - but it meant disabled people had to pay more for their care they get.

The council was phasing the changes in, but campaigners have been calling for the council to scrap them. The council has, after it got extra money from the government, put the second phase of that on hold for now.

And the concerned mother of a 24-year-old woman, whose minimum income guarantee is dropping from £189 a week to £151.45 a week, has lodged an application, on her daughter’s behalf, for a judicial review. The application, in which she is represented by Leigh Day solicitors, was lodged with the High Court on Friday.

Her mother is concerned the care costs are so expensive that she will not be able to afford to pay for the support her daughter needs to help her prepare for independent living, without pushing the family into serious financial difficulties.

You may also want to watch:

The claim is being made against Norfolk County Council and health secretary Matt Hancock.

The mother is also challenging the council’s decision to include an enhanced rate in the personal independence payment (PIP) as part of the calculation of her daughter’s contribution to care charges from April 2020.

The mother said: “I would very much like to see my daughter settled and happy and in supported independent living before I become too elderly too look after her, so she is not dealing with both the grief of losing me and a complete lifestyle change all at once.

“The current charges mean the costs of preparing for that change have become virtually impossible for us to meet.

“My daughter speaks of having a job, learning to drive, getting married, having a baby, seeing her family and friends. She has a right to dream of the same ambitions as her peers.

“Why should these ambitions be closed to her because the costs of learning to live independently are too high for a severely disabled person to meet?”

Rowan Smith, Leigh Day solicitor said: “If a person in receipt of PIP is able to work, that earned income is not included in an assessment of that person’s care charges, quite rightly because the government wants to encourage recipients to be increasingly independent.

“However, a person such as our client, who has Down Syndrome, associated learning difficulties and is a particularly vulnerable person in society, is obviously not able to earn an income in the same way. We make the case that therefore it is discriminatory to expect her to pay for her extra care costs out of her resulting lower income.”

A spokeswoman for Norfolk County Council said: “We believe our decisions have been made properly, the process having been tested by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, and will defend our decision making process in any review.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Man cuts grass in entire village on lockdown

Volunteer grass cutters have covered a lot of ground in Belton which has a lot of green spaces that needed a tidy up Picture: Kris Hodgkyns

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's

When will garden centres, tips, gyms, offices and shops reopen?

When will garden centres like Urban Jungle (pictured) reopen? Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New A140 roundabouts set to open by end of year

Works to build two new roundabouts near Eye Airfield on the A140 are continuing Picture: SIMON PARKIN

‘I have never disliked a manager as much as I disliked him’ - City old boy opens up

Jon Otsemobor was not fan of Glenn Roeder at Norwich City Picture: James Bass/Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

Tributes paid to 31-year-old with ‘big heart’ who died of coronavirus

Laura Turner-Hewitt has died after a battle with coronavirus. Picture: Turner-Hewitt family

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

When will garden centres, tips, gyms, offices and shops reopen?

When will garden centres like Urban Jungle (pictured) reopen? Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Advice to shops on how to safely reopen after lockdown

Norwich in the lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's

Man cuts grass in entire village on lockdown

Volunteer grass cutters have covered a lot of ground in Belton which has a lot of green spaces that needed a tidy up Picture: Kris Hodgkyns

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

Norwich Cathedral calling for requests of organ music for online worship

Norwich Cathedral's master of music, Ashley Grote. Picture: Paul Hurst

What next for iconic former banking hall following collapse of OPEN?

OPEN Norwich Credit: OPEN Norwich
Drive 24