Delight for village campaigners as plans for 135 homes near Norwich are refused

South Norfolk Council will decide on plans for 135 new homes on the edge of Mulbarton this week.

A village community which campaigned against plans for more than 130 new homes is rejoicing after the scheme was refused.

Plans for 135 homes on land off Norwich Road in Mulbarton went before South Norfolk Council's planning committee on Wednesday, after the scheme attracted hundreds of objections from villagers.

More than 600 people signed a petition calling for the development to be turned down, while more than 400 letters of objection were sent in relation to two variations of the scheme.

And their calls did not fall on deaf ears, with members of South Norfolk's planning committee unanimously voting to refuse the scheme, which was lodged by Glavenhill Strategic Land.

Ahead of the decision, representatives from both Mulbarton Parish Council and the Mulbarton Residents' Group urged the committee to follow the recommendations of planning officers and refuse the scheme.

Peter Leigh, chairman of Mulbarton Parish Council, said: “As a parish council we have reflected the overwhelming view of the people of Mulbarton who have campaigned against this plan.

“In making this decision the committee has recognised the impact it would have had on our residents.”

Nigel Legg, Conservative councillor for Mulbarton, who was part of the committee, said that had the plans been approved they would have eaten into the village's feel and character.

He said: “People want to live in Mulbarton because it is a village community and not a suburb of Norwich.

“The plans would have eroded the countryside between Mulbarton and Swardeston.”