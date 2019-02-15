Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Cross-party Norfolk MPs call for meeting with chancellor amid fears over future of county council’s finances

15 February, 2019 - 12:43
Andrew Proctor, Conservative leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Neil Perry

Andrew Proctor, Conservative leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Neil Perry

Archant

A cross-party group of MPs have called for a meeting with the chancellor - because they fear Norfolk County Council will have to axe more key services without a better government deal.

Norfolk County Council this week agreed its budget for next year, which includes a 2.99pc council tax increase.

But the authority still needs to plug a £70m funding gap by 2022.

Andrew Proctor, Conservative leader at County Hall said local government has “borne the brunt” of cuts by central government and warned difficult decisions lie ahead.

He said one-off funding and a business rates pilot to allow more money raised in Norfolk to stay in the county were welcome.

But he said a long-term funding solution was needed, especially given Norfolk’s reliance on the disappearing revenue support grant it gets from Westminster.

He had written to MPs warning the shortfall presented a “significant risk” and that “statements about the end of austerity need to be backed up by significant, permanent funding”.

In response, Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrat MPs have called on chancellor Philip Hammond to meet them to discuss “serious concerns”.

The letter, drawn up by Lib Dem Norman Lamb (North Norfolk) has been signed by Labour’s Clive Lewis (Norwich South) and Conservatives Chloe Smith (Norwich North), Richard Bacon (South Norfolk) and Sir Henry Bellingham (North West Norfolk).

They say: “We are MPs from different political parties, but we agree that it is imperative that there is sustainable funding from Norfolk County Council to ensure that vital services for local people are maintained - and indeed enhanced.

“We would like to meet with you or another treasury minister in order to discuss the very serious situation facing Norfolk”.

Mr Lamb said: “It has become very clear just how serious the financial situation in Norfolk is. There is a real risk that, if a solution to this problem isn’t found quickly, the county council will struggle to maintain statutory levels of service delivery.”

South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss, not a signatory to Mr Lamb’s letter, raised eyebrows last year when she appeared on BBC’s Newsnight and said the government was “not making cuts to local authorities”, but giving them more revenue raising powers.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘Numerous drivers’ caught in Norfolk speeding crackdown - and police seize car of one who fled

Norfolk police seized this car after the driver failed to stop during a speed crackdown. Pic: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash, in which she fractured her wrist.

Most Read

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘Numerous drivers’ caught in Norfolk speeding crackdown - and police seize car of one who fled

Norfolk police seized this car after the driver failed to stop during a speed crackdown. Pic: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash, in which she fractured her wrist.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

Drivers have been urged to avoid Dereham Road after a crash between a car and a lorry. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

Running column: Sit around drinking tea or run 18 miles in 50mph winds? It’s no contest for Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong out on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong

WATCH: Miss Drag UK finalist Miss Dee on fighting negativity

Miss Dee Licious (Kevin d'Odemont), finalist in the Miss Drag Uk competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists