‘How do I sue David Cameron?’ - MPs and experts questioned during Norwich Question Time broadcast

A group of ministers, MPs and legal experts were grilled by Norwich residents during the filming of topical debate programme Question Time in the city tonight.

BBC presenter Fiona Bruce chaired the panel, which was held in the city on Thursday, September 12 and shown as-live on BBC One at 10.35pm.

And the journalist was joined by panellists Great Yarmouth MP, Brandon Lewis; Wentworth and Deame MP, John Healey; Democratic Unionist Party chief whip, Jeffrey Donaldson; EU law expert Catherine Barnard; and writer and broadcaster Afua Hirsch.

The politicians and experts were questioned by Norwich residents on topics including the release of the Yellowhammer documents, a no-deal Brexit from the EU, and the suing of former Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron - a question which the presenter said "gave her pause" and "made her chuckle".

Audience member Charlie Healey asked Mr Lewis: "How do I sue David Cameron for causing mental distress, uncertainty and prorogation of progress in government?"

And Ms Bruce asked Mr Lewis: "Is it all David Cameron's fault, ultimately? Are you furious with him?"

Mr Lewis, who previously campaigned for and voted Remain but now supports leaving the EU, replied: "First of all just to be very clear, for me it's not about conversion or changes of heart, it's about respecting that vote.

"If you look back to where the country was in 2014-15, what David Cameron did was give this country something that we needed, to have a chance to have their say on the European Union.

"We said we would respect that vote.

"The problem we've had is parliamentarians not respecting that vote of 2016."

Another audience member added: "You can talk about MPs changing their opinions but you deny the public the chance to voice their opinion of three years of information."

Mr Lewis interjected: "That's why we need a general election."

Mr Healey responded: "You've had three years - you've got no respect for each other, you've got no respect for the British people.

"Just go away."

The panel concluded the night by taking questions on the knighting of former cricketer Geoffrey Boycott, who was convicted by a French court of assaulting his then-girlfriend by repeatedly punching her 20 times in the face.

