New MP says he will not quit as councillor

Conservative Duncan Baker celebrates becoming the new MP for North Norfolk with a majority of more than 14,000 votes. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

The newly elected MP Duncan Baker has pledged to stay on as a councillor and leader of the Conservative group at North Norfolk District Council.

Mr Baker triumphed on election night as control of north Norfolk was wrestled from the hands of the Liberal Democrats.

Now, he has said that he will not be stepping down from his position as leader of the opposition at NNDC.

Mr Baker's role at NNDC sees him receive a £12,242 members allowance, which would be added to his £79,468 MP salary.

On December 12, Mr Baker secured a majority of more than 14,000 votes, despite the election exit poll forecasting a 90pc likelihood that the Lib Dems would retain the seat.

On the subject, Mr Baker confirmed: "I am retaining my position and being leader of the Conservatives on NNDC."

MPs are not legally required to resign from any council position if they are elected to Parliament, but it is unusual for them not to.

A spokesperson from NNDC said: "As yet Mr Baker has not formally indicated either way whether he will relinquish this role. He is not obliged to resign."

The north Norfolk Conservatives have been approached for comment.