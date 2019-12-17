Search

Advanced search

New MP says he will not quit as councillor

PUBLISHED: 14:31 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:45 17 December 2019

Conservative Duncan Baker celebrates becoming the new MP for North Norfolk with a majority of more than 14,000 votes. Picture: Denise Bradley

Conservative Duncan Baker celebrates becoming the new MP for North Norfolk with a majority of more than 14,000 votes. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

The newly elected MP Duncan Baker has pledged to stay on as a councillor and leader of the Conservative group at North Norfolk District Council.

Conservative Duncan Baker speaks after becoming the new MP for North Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYConservative Duncan Baker speaks after becoming the new MP for North Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Baker triumphed on election night as control of north Norfolk was wrestled from the hands of the Liberal Democrats.

Now, he has said that he will not be stepping down from his position as leader of the opposition at NNDC.

Mr Baker's role at NNDC sees him receive a £12,242 members allowance, which would be added to his £79,468 MP salary.

You may also want to watch:

On December 12, Mr Baker secured a majority of more than 14,000 votes, despite the election exit poll forecasting a 90pc likelihood that the Lib Dems would retain the seat.

On the subject, Mr Baker confirmed: "I am retaining my position and being leader of the Conservatives on NNDC."

MPs are not legally required to resign from any council position if they are elected to Parliament, but it is unusual for them not to.

A spokesperson from NNDC said: "As yet Mr Baker has not formally indicated either way whether he will relinquish this role. He is not obliged to resign."

The north Norfolk Conservatives have been approached for comment.

Most Read

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

New operation will see armed police deployed in Chapelfield Shopping Centre

Police at Chapelfield shopping centre as part of Operation Servator.Norwich Police Twitter.

Drink-driver ‘lucky to be alive’ after crash with parked lorry

A drink-driver is 'lucky to be alive' after he crashed into a parked lorry. Picture: Fenland Police.

Most Read

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Trains to and from Norwich cancelled as Greater Anglia problems persist

Greater Anglia had promised most routes will be operating on Monday. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Mum and son ‘homeless’ for Christmas after noise wrangle in rented flat

Ben Turner and Gill Wilson with all their letters of complaint. Pic: Archant

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

New MP says he will not quit as councillor

Conservative Duncan Baker celebrates becoming the new MP for North Norfolk with a majority of more than 14,000 votes. Picture: Denise Bradley

Canaries Debate: Should Norwich City look to bring back Jordan Rhodes this January?

Jordan Rhodes scored six goals during his loan stint with the Canaries, the last of which being a crucial equaliser against West Brom. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

High-end restaurant apologises for ‘unfitting’ hygiene rating

The Duke's Head Hotel on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists