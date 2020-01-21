Search

Advanced search

MP warns Houses of Parliament of flood 'devastation' as barrier costs soar by £40m

PUBLISHED: 14:44 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:54 21 January 2020

The proposed cost of a towns flood defences has jumped up by more than £40 million in order to ensure its safety. Photo: Archant

The proposed cost of a towns flood defences has jumped up by more than £40 million in order to ensure its safety. Photo: Archant

Archant

An MP of a coastal constituency has warned the next incident of major flooding could 'devastate' local infrastructure as it was revealed the cost of new defences had soared by £40m.

Peter Aldous said: There is a general view in Lowestoft that we escaped the 2013 storm surge by the skin of our teeth, and that next time we will not be so lucky.PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodPeter Aldous said: There is a general view in Lowestoft that we escaped the 2013 storm surge by the skin of our teeth, and that next time we will not be so lucky.PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Peter Aldous, MP for Waveney, told parliament that the cost of Lowestoft's tidal flood barrier had rocketed from around £30m to £70m.

East Suffolk Council is carrying out the work to address threats in areas like Lowestoft's Kirkley Street and Battery Green.

However an extra £43 million is now needed for a barrier on the eastern side of the town's bascule bridge.

The proposed barrier will cost £43 million as it needs to be built in separate stages to keep the port operational.

Floral tributes beside the memorial recording the Hunstanton victims of the 1953 flood disaster.Floral tributes beside the memorial recording the Hunstanton victims of the 1953 flood disaster.

Mr Aldous said the flood barrier is of "vital importance" when he raised the issue in an adjournment debate in parliament on Monday, January 20.

He warned if the barrier is not built, floods could devastate the region, damaging vital community assets like schools, doctors surgeries, government buildings and community centres.

"If, although I should say when, we get another storm surge, similar to those of 1953 and 2013, the impact on the town could be profound," he said.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Nearly 1km of flood walls to be built

"Not only could many homes and businesses be badly damaged, but vital infrastructure could, in effect, be taken out. That could include 38 electricity substations, three water-pumping stations, one gas facility, and multiple telecommunications and IT assets.

"Transport infrastructure could also be impacted, including Lowestoft railway station again. Up to a mile and a quarter of rail track and signals would be submerged, the bascule bridge across the port could be seriously damaged."

Mr Aldous added the cost of constructing the barrier will, once completed, generate £195m per year in value, and create more than 11,500 jobs.

Mr Aldous said: "I don't want to be alarmist but the cost of doing the right prevention is pretty minimal compared to the costs after the event.

"There is a general view in Lowestoft that we escaped the 2013 storm surge by the skin of our teeth, and that next time we will not be so lucky."

Flood minister Rebecca Pow said the government is spending an additional £4bn on flood defences nationally, and added: "Lowestoft port is a vital hub for offshore wind. Protecting transport networks and the economic prosperity of the region is clearly important, and it ties in with the Government's wider aims."

The outline programme shows tidal barrier works provisionally starting in 2022 and completing in 2025.

Most Read

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

Café in city park forced to close

Café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 20 restaurants in Norfolk you should visit according to The Michelin Guide

Lamb belly, artichoke and salsa verde at the Socius Restaurant at Burnham Market, which is one of 20 Norfolk restaurants in The Michelin Guide 2020 Credit: Denise Bradley

‘We warned care home mum was being attacked but they couldn’t stop it’

Roy Livermore and his sister Valerie Wheddon whose mum Doreen Livermore died six weeks after being pushed over by a resident in a care home. Photo: Archant

Van driver dies in crash near Sandringham

The A149 was closed between Babingley and Knights Hill after a lorry overturned Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

Shop closes down with sale of up to 90% off

House when it opened in Chapelfield. Pic: Archant library/House

Man in 40s dies after Mercedes crashes into tree

A man in his 40s has died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes paid to teenager with ‘cheeky glint in his eye’

Tributes have been paid to Joseph Chapman. Pictures: Chapman family

The 20 restaurants in Norfolk you should visit according to The Michelin Guide

Lamb belly, artichoke and salsa verde at the Socius Restaurant at Burnham Market, which is one of 20 Norfolk restaurants in The Michelin Guide 2020 Credit: Denise Bradley

TEAM NEWS: Farke on Buendia timescale, Duda revelation and two fresh injuries

Norwich City ace Emi Buendia faces a fitness battle for the Premier League games ahead after being ruled out against Tottenham with a quad injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Closure of pub was ‘death knell’ for village, as search goes on for new landlord

Clint Smith and Shirley Rogers, who left the Dog Inn in December. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Tottenham v Norwich City Press Conference RECAP - Buendia body blow for Canaries

Emi Buendia is ruled out of Norwich City's Premier League trip to Tottenham with a quad injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists