'The whole town is celebrating' - MP's praise for King's Lynn Town amid promotion joy

King's Lynn Town players celebrate promotion Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

King's Lynn's mayor and MP have urged people to get behind Lynn Town and build momentum as the newly-promoted team prepares for its next challenge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Michael Gash celebrates his stunning extra-time winner for King's Lynn Town at Warrington Picture: Ian Burt Michael Gash celebrates his stunning extra-time winner for King's Lynn Town at Warrington Picture: Ian Burt

Just two weeks after Norwich City were promoted to the Premier League, King's Lynn Town came back from two goals behind to beat Warrington in extra time on Saturday, securing a spot in the National League North.

Ian Culverhouse's side clinched the 3-2 victory away, with Michael Gash scoring the winner with just five minutes remaining, with the 90 minutes having ended at 2-2.

It has sparked celebration in King's Lynn, with town mayor Nick Daubney saying he hoped people would get behind the team as they have in Norwich.

He said: "We have had really good news, everyone is absolutely thrilled. I know everybody I speak to is in Norwich and I know in King's Lynn everyone is so pleased too.

King's Lynn Town players celebrate their thrilling 'super' fiinal victory Picture: Ian Burt King's Lynn Town players celebrate their thrilling 'super' fiinal victory Picture: Ian Burt

"Even if you are not a major fan of football, it's a big part of the community.

"People really came together and supported Norwich and I really hope we see the same in King's Lynn, they really deserve it."

And Henry Bellingham, MP for north west Norfolk, said the club had done the town proud.

You may also want to watch:

"The whole town is celebrating," he said. "It's fantastic news. I'd like to give my absolute fulsome congratulations to the manager, the team - everyone who has been involved, it is a huge achievement."

He said there had been some people who were "not complimentary" at the start of the season, but said the players had proved their critics wrong.

And, looking forward, he said: "People are saying after this performance let's see more of it next year and maybe the Football League in five years. There are plenty of clubs that are smaller than Lynn. It's all very exciting."

Colin Manning, King's Lynn Borough councillor for Gayton and Grimston, said on Twitter it was a "brilliant result".

King's Lynn stars Adam Marriott, left, and Michael Gash, with Chris Henderson will be gunning for 'super' final glory at Warrington Picture: Mark Hewlett King's Lynn stars Adam Marriott, left, and Michael Gash, with Chris Henderson will be gunning for 'super' final glory at Warrington Picture: Mark Hewlett

"Should be playing in front of large crowds at the Walks," he said. "Roll on August!"

And on Twitter, Brian Watkins, Liberal Democrat county councillor for Eaton, near Norwich, said it had been "quite a season" for football in Norfolk.

"NCFC promoted to the Premier League as champions, and more good news today. King's Lynn Town beat Warrington 3-2 in their super play-off final, and will play in National League North next season. Well done to the Linnets!"

For more, see the Sport section.