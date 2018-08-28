Norfolk MP joins forestry project to mark Queen’s service to the Commonwealth

At the tree planting, were, from left, Jenny Youngs, chair of governers of Aylsham Learning Federation, Broadland MP Keith Simpson, Clare Toplis, head of John of Gaunt Infant and Nursery School, Aylsham, and Jo Tuttle, director of business and community of Aylsham Learning Federation. Picture: BROADLAND CONSERVATIVE ASSOCIATION Archant

A Norfolk MP has joined a national initiative to mark the Queen’s commitment to the Commonwealth - by planting trees.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At the tree planitng, were, from left, Jenny Youngs, chair of governers of Aylsham Learning Federation, Broadland MP Keith Simpson, Clare Toplis, head of John of Gaunt Infant and Nursery School, Aylsham, and Jo Tuttle, director of business and community of Aylsham Learning Federation. Picture: BROADLAND CONSERVATIVE ASSOCIATION At the tree planitng, were, from left, Jenny Youngs, chair of governers of Aylsham Learning Federation, Broadland MP Keith Simpson, Clare Toplis, head of John of Gaunt Infant and Nursery School, Aylsham, and Jo Tuttle, director of business and community of Aylsham Learning Federation. Picture: BROADLAND CONSERVATIVE ASSOCIATION

Broadland MP Keith Simpson took part in the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy project at John Bears Nursery in Aylsham, on Friday, November 2.

During the visit, at 10am, Mr Simpson planted two silver birch trees, two rowan trees and a hazel tree, donated by the Woodland Trust, Sainsbury’s and ITV.

More than 500 MPs will plant trees as part of the project, a network of forest conservation initiatives to mark the Queen’s service to the Commonwealth.

Woodland Trust Chief Executive Beccy Speight said:

“We are delighted so many MPs have decided to join us in our bid to plant trees.

“They are a cornerstone of our landscape, forming a cherished part of our identity.

“I hope Broadland residents will enjoy watching them flourish as part of this wonderful legacy initiative.”