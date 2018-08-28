Norfolk MP joins forestry project to mark Queen’s service to the Commonwealth
PUBLISHED: 16:40 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:40 05 November 2018
Archant
A Norfolk MP has joined a national initiative to mark the Queen’s commitment to the Commonwealth - by planting trees.
Broadland MP Keith Simpson took part in the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy project at John Bears Nursery in Aylsham, on Friday, November 2.
During the visit, at 10am, Mr Simpson planted two silver birch trees, two rowan trees and a hazel tree, donated by the Woodland Trust, Sainsbury’s and ITV.
More than 500 MPs will plant trees as part of the project, a network of forest conservation initiatives to mark the Queen’s service to the Commonwealth.
Woodland Trust Chief Executive Beccy Speight said:
“We are delighted so many MPs have decided to join us in our bid to plant trees.
“They are a cornerstone of our landscape, forming a cherished part of our identity.
“I hope Broadland residents will enjoy watching them flourish as part of this wonderful legacy initiative.”