Norman Lamb MP hails 'best ever' Lib Dem results in North Norfolk

North Norfolk Liberal Democrat MP Norman Lamb. Photo: UK Parliament UK Parliament

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb has hailed the Liberal Democrats’ “best ever” results in the council elections.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Lib Dems won 30 seats, with the Tories taking just six and independents claiming four, in the North Norfolk District Council election.

Mr Lamb said the figures for the North Norfolk parliamentary constituency, excluding the Broadland constituency seats that help make up the district council, were even better.

He said: “It's unbelievable. It's our best ever result in North Norfolk. If you look at the North Norfolk constituency on its own, as the district council straddles North Norfolk and Broadland, it's even better with 28 Lib Dems, three Tories and one Independent.

You may also want to watch:

“We have a great reputation in North Norfolk. It's been painstakingly built up over many years by doing work, being there, and not just turning up at election time.

“And we had a very impressive slate of candidates, who all worked incredibly hard. It was the best organised campaign we've ever had.

“And it came under the backdrop of the desperate situation nationally, with the lack of trust in politics over Brexit.

“We talked about how politics can be done differently and we managed to buck the trend by being positive and productive.

“I've done a lot of door-knocking over the last few weeks and the sense of disillusionment with politics is high. No doubt the Conservatives suffered quite a lot because they are the government in charge. But in some case it's a plague on all of you, regards politicians, and we have a responsibility to rebuild that trust, otherwise it will allow populist extremists to get in.”