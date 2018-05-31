Search

Advanced search

‘Complete absence of masks’ could cause virus outbreak in our prisons, MP says

PUBLISHED: 13:05 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:05 28 April 2020

Fears of a Covid-19 outbreak in the region’s prisons have been raised by an MP who says social distancing guidelines are not being followed. Photo: PA

Fears of a Covid-19 outbreak in the region’s prisons have been raised by an MP who says social distancing guidelines are not being followed. Photo: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Fears of a coronavirus outbreak in the region’s prisons have been raised by an MP who says social distancing guidelines are not being followed.

Mr Aldous said: He added: Prisons did not have a regard for masks when social distancing couldnt be complied with - there was a complete absence of masks.Mr Aldous said: He added: Prisons did not have a regard for masks when social distancing couldnt be complied with - there was a complete absence of masks." Photo: Matthew Nixon

In prisons in Norfolk and Suffolk, “social distancing guidelines are not being adhered to and there is a limited amount of PPE, with a notable absence of face masks,” according to Waveney MP Peter Aldous.

The MP raised the issue in parliament alongside a number of MPs across the house on Monday, April 27.

His concerns were flagged shortly before Public Health England (PHE) announced that up to six times as many more prisoners may have been infected with coronavirus than the published figure.

While there are currently 304 confirmed infections in jails across England and Wales, PHE says it has found 1,783 “possible/probable” cases of coronavirus.

READ MORE: Prisoners could be released to relieve coronavirus pressure

You may also want to watch:

Mr Aldous asked the secretary of state for justice, Robert Buckland, to assure “that he will work with prison officers and their representatives to address” the lack of PPE and social distancing which prison officers in the region have raised to him.

He added: “Prisons did not have a regard for masks when social distancing couldn’t be complied with - there was a complete absence of masks.

“Prisons have been behind the curve as far as social distancing guidelines go, which has concerned officers and inmates and given them a lot of worry.”

PHE’s report into coronavirus in prisons claims there have not yet been any “explosive outbreaks” in UK jails, though threat levels are “significant”.

READ MORE: Up to 4,000 low-risk offenders to be temporarily released from prison in coronavirus fight

Mr Aldous said: “The other issue which you get in our region, such as at Hollesley Bay which is a low security prison [in Suffolk], is that prison transfers - with prisoners moved from one prison to another - are still taking place.

“I was advised last week the guidelines for transferring and then isolating prisoners at new prisons were not being complied with, though over the weekend those concerns were addressed.”

The secretary of state for justice Robert Buckland said: “Prisoners are spending more of their time in their cells, to support social distancing. When they are allowed out of their cells [...] it is on a rota basis, in small, manageable groups”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Man cuts grass in entire village on lockdown

Volunteer grass cutters have covered a lot of ground in Belton which has a lot of green spaces that needed a tidy up Picture: Kris Hodgkyns

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's

‘I have never disliked a manager as much as I disliked him’ - City old boy opens up

Jon Otsemobor was not fan of Glenn Roeder at Norwich City Picture: James Bass/Archant

When will garden centres, tips, gyms, offices and shops reopen?

When will garden centres like Urban Jungle (pictured) reopen? Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New A140 roundabouts set to open by end of year

Works to build two new roundabouts near Eye Airfield on the A140 are continuing Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Most Read

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

Tributes paid to 31-year-old with ‘big heart’ who died of coronavirus

Laura Turner-Hewitt has died after a battle with coronavirus. Picture: Turner-Hewitt family

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

When will garden centres, tips, gyms, offices and shops reopen?

When will garden centres like Urban Jungle (pictured) reopen? Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man cuts grass in entire village on lockdown

Volunteer grass cutters have covered a lot of ground in Belton which has a lot of green spaces that needed a tidy up Picture: Kris Hodgkyns

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's

Watch: Driver caught going wrong way on Tesco roundabout

Still from dashcam of driver who went wrong way at Tesco roundabout in Sprowston. Picture: Archant

‘It’s really upsetting’: Community nurse has car windscreen smashed by vandals for second time in a month

A community nurse from Thetford, who has been working on the frontline throughout the pandemic, has said he was “gutted” to find his car windscreen smashed by vandals for the second time in just over a month. Photo: Ryan Wilkin

Man cuts grass in entire village on lockdown

Volunteer grass cutters have covered a lot of ground in Belton which has a lot of green spaces that needed a tidy up Picture: Kris Hodgkyns

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434
Drive 24