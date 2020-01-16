MP to meet Matt Hancock about ambulance response times

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker will meet Health Secretary Matt Hancock to discuss ambulance response times.

Today I made my debut in Parliament and asked the Health Secretary, @MattHancock whether he would help solve the urgent crisis of Ambulance Response and A&E waiting times in Norfolk. pic.twitter.com/CsRTApVdcv — Duncan Baker (@duncancbaker) January 16, 2020

He visited Cromer ambulance station on Friday to learn about the challenges faced by the East of England Ambulance Service.

Mr Baker also formally asked the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock whether he would help solve the urgent crisis of Ambulance Response and A&E waiting times in Norfolk while in Parliament.

Mr Baker said: "I very much enjoyed meeting Lydia Lawrence, station operations manager, and her team. Our paramedics and technicians work incredibly hard, and I want to thank them for the amazing work they do.

"We need to fight for more facilities at Cromer Hospital, to help our ambulances remain closer to their bases and respond quickly when needed.

"At the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital, we must get to grips with capacity at A&E, which is leaving ambulances queued up.

"I have booked a meeting with Matt Hancock, so I can bring some of the ambulance staff's innovative ideas to his attention, talk through the issues, and work to secure further investment in emergency care facilities."