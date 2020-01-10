Search

Advanced search

'Let public have their say on future of Royal Family,' says MP

PUBLISHED: 13:25 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:25 10 January 2020

Labour leadership hopeful and Norwich South MP Clive Lewis has called for a public vote on the future of the Royal Family. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Gareth Fuller.

Labour leadership hopeful and Norwich South MP Clive Lewis has called for a public vote on the future of the Royal Family. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Gareth Fuller.

PA Archive/PA Images

MP Clive Lewis has called for the public to vote on the future of the embattled Royal Family.

MP for Norwich South Clive Lewis has called for a vote on the future of the Royal Family. Picture: Neil DidsburyMP for Norwich South Clive Lewis has called for a vote on the future of the Royal Family. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Labour leadership hopeful and Norwich South MP Mr Lewis was talking at an event in Brixton, south London, where he outlined his plan for the future of the party.

Mr Lewis, who has yet to gain the backing of the required 22 MPs and MEPs to continue in the race, called for a referendum on the future of the royals who were this week rocked by news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to step back as "senior" members of the family.

MORE: 'Pull your finger out': Clive Lewis blasts 'eyesore' scaffolding still up in Norwich

The shadow Treasury minister said: "Let's talk about what a modern state looks like and what the role of the Royal Family would be.

"Why not have a referendum in this country on the future of the royal family? We are a democracy. I'd rather see us as citizens rather than subjects."

He added: "A lot of people would like to see the monarchy scaled down."

You may also want to watch:

On Wednesday Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced they wanted to split their time between the UK and North America and were working to become financially independent.

The new Labour leader will be announced on April 4.

Most Read

Photo of sick child sleeping on hospital floor lays bare severe A&E pressures

Lacey Taylor was taken to the NNUH's A&E by her mum on Saturday December 21. Her mum said there were no seats left in the children's waiting area so her daughter slept on the corridor floor for around an hour before getting a bed. Photo: Carla Taylor/PA Images

‘Threat to lives’ as ambulances trapped in traffic jams on estate

Ambulances at the Longwater Ambulance Station. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries to beat Villa and Bristol City to Nketiah signing

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah in League Cup action against Norwich City in October 2017, battling with Tom Trybull Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘It’s draconian’ - Council enforces parking fines town avoided for years

Drivers in a market town will see their days of free parking numbered as a council takes over responsibility for enforcing tickets. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Founder’s great-granddaughter takes over long-running fish and chip shop

Alanna French becomes the fourth generation of her family in Wells' fish and chip shop French's as she becomes manager, pictured with her dad, Marcus, managing director. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Founder’s great-granddaughter takes over long-running fish and chip shop

Alanna French becomes the fourth generation of her family in Wells' fish and chip shop French's as she becomes manager, pictured with her dad, Marcus, managing director. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Press Conference LIVE: Pukki and Drmic both ruled out of City’s trip to Manchester United

Adam Idah is on standby if Teemu Pukki is ruled out through injury for Norwich City's Premier League trip to Manchester United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Pub at heart of community gets set to close

Amanda Rose, landlady of the Red Lion which is closing at the end of January. Photo : Steve Adams

The Innocents review: an outstanding performance

The Innocents runs until January 18 at Sewell Barn in Norwich. Picture: Sean Owen/Reflective Arts

‘Let public have their say on future of Royal Family,’ says MP

Labour leadership hopeful and Norwich South MP Clive Lewis has called for a public vote on the future of the Royal Family. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Gareth Fuller.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists