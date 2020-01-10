'Let public have their say on future of Royal Family,' says MP

MP Clive Lewis has called for the public to vote on the future of the embattled Royal Family.

Labour leadership hopeful and Norwich South MP Mr Lewis was talking at an event in Brixton, south London, where he outlined his plan for the future of the party.

Mr Lewis, who has yet to gain the backing of the required 22 MPs and MEPs to continue in the race, called for a referendum on the future of the royals who were this week rocked by news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to step back as "senior" members of the family.

The shadow Treasury minister said: "Let's talk about what a modern state looks like and what the role of the Royal Family would be.

"Why not have a referendum in this country on the future of the royal family? We are a democracy. I'd rather see us as citizens rather than subjects."

He added: "A lot of people would like to see the monarchy scaled down."

On Wednesday Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced they wanted to split their time between the UK and North America and were working to become financially independent.

The new Labour leader will be announced on April 4.