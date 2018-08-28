Search

Advanced search

MP blasts planners for ‘house dumping’ over proposal for 291 homes

PUBLISHED: 17:29 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:33 23 November 2018

Conservative prospective parliamentary canidate George Freeman with Yaxham primary school headteacher Karen Winter

Conservative prospective parliamentary canidate George Freeman with Yaxham primary school headteacher Karen Winter

Archant © 2017

A Norfolk MP has spoken up about his “serious concerns” over the pace of development in and around Dereham, and called a proposed development of 291 homes ‘house dumping’.

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman said: “Development after development cannot go on being built in Dereham”.

The MP highlighted his concerns in a letter to Breckland Council’s planning committee, who are due to discuss an amended proposal for 291 homes on the outskirts of Dereham on Monday, which has been recommended for approval.

In a letter to council officer Rob Walker, dated Wednesday November 23, Mr Freeman said he wished “to put on record my concerns about the application for 291 homes on land off Shipdham Road, Westfield Road and Westfield Lane”.

He outlined his concerns about the project which include:

• The serious concerns of his constituents, and town and local councillors;

• The fact that 200 objections had been submitted when the original proposal for the development was rejected;

• Traffic problems in Dereham, and “the fact parts of the town regularly come to a standstill during peak times of the day”;

• The sustainability of Dereham as a functioning community;

• Concern that pollution from the site will flow into a river;

• Urban sprawl leading to a hard edge to Dereham;

• And planning applications in mid Norfolk being out of keeping with the rural nature of the area.

Mr Freeman said: “The rapid growth and expansion of Norwich creates a huge opportunity for Dereham in the next decade to become again a thriving market town and a destination of choice for visitors from Norwich as well as the surrounding area.

“But the lack of a town plan or any proper transport link to the A47 means that house dumping like that proposed for Westfield risk congestion in Toftwood and more pressure on local infrastructure.

“We need a town plan.”

The application for the 291 homes was submitted by planning consultancy firm Lanpro, on behalf of developer Glavenhill Strategic Land, was initially rejected by Breckland in January but a revised application has now been recommended for approval.

Lanpro were approached for comment but did not respond ahead of publication.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Body found in North Walsham believed to be that of missing man

A man's body was found in a field on the outskirts of North Walsham. Picture: David Bale

Updated Public told to avoid Norwich road after man seen ‘making threats’

Bluebell Road in Norwich was closed for several hours while police investigated an incident. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Video US huntress sparks outrage with pictures from Norfolk shooting party

American huntress Larysa Switlyk led an all-female hunting party in Norfolk. Picture: Larysa Switlyk/Facebook

Katherine Ryan reveals what comedians really think of Norfolk

Comedian Katherine Ryan hosting the Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

Revealed: The winners of the Norfolk Business Awards 2018, hosted by Katherine Ryan

Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Ciaran Nelson of Anglian Water who presented the Outstanding Achievement Award to Norwich Research Park. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video ‘Get to the back of the house in case anything blows up’: Man arrested after Norwich bomb threat

A specialist dog handler has been brought in while police investigate an incident on Bluebell Road in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Police pledge extra patrols after Norwich bomb threat found ‘not credible’

Bluebell Road in Norwich was closed for several hours while police investigated an incident. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing a crash which killed him and a workmate

Riki Boughen was the passenger in a Ford Transit van which collided with a coach on the A47. Picture: Rachel Rostron

Body found in North Walsham believed to be that of missing man

A man's body was found in a field on the outskirts of North Walsham. Picture: David Bale

Video Steak and lobster restaurant opens its doors in Norwich

Bourgee owners Mark Baumann and James Welling with a steak and lobster board Credit: Louisa Baldwin
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast