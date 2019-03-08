Why ranger is flying to the Himalayas to talk about Mousehold Heath

Mousehold Heath warden Will Stewart (right) is travelling to Nepal for the 9th World Ranger Convention. Picture: Norwich City Council Norwich City Council

It is a part of Norwich that is steeped in history, providing the backdrop for one of the county's most storied events - Kett's Rebellion.

And later this year, one of the rangers for Mousehold Heath will be travelling to spread the word to an unlikely place.

In November, Will Stewart will travel to Nepal, the home of Mount Everest, to attend the 9th World Ranger Congress.

Here, Mr Stewart will share experiences and network with rangers from international parks and nature reserves and gather ideas for the future of Mousehold.

His travel and accommodation is covered by the Countryside Management Association.

The conference will see Mr Stewart rub shoulders with more than 400 rangers from 60 countries.

He said: "I see this as an opportunity to inform and pass on knowledge and experiences of the many pioneering projects that have been and are being undertaken on Mousehold Heath."

A spokesman for Norwich City Council, which manages the heath alongside the Mousehold Conservators, said: "This is a fantastic chance to raise the profile of our much-loved Mousehold Heath and the work done by its conservators."