Still no McDonald's, but new motel planned for A140 junction

PUBLISHED: 13:49 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:01 24 October 2019

The new BP service station at the A140/A143 junction opened in May but work is yet to start on a planned McDonalds drive-through. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

A new roadside motel could be built next to the recently opened service station at the busy roundabout junction between the A140 and A143.

Proposed two-story motel next to service area at junction of A140 and A143 on Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Osiers Ltd/Mid Suffolk CouncilProposed two-story motel next to service area at junction of A140 and A143 on Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Osiers Ltd/Mid Suffolk Council

Plans have been submitted to remove three existing holiday cabins on land off Old Bury Road at Stuston, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border, and replace it with a new two-storey motel and car parking.

The site is next to the BP filling station and M&S Simply Food outlet, which opened in May, though work is yet to start on a drive-through McDonald's which was also approved for the new service area by Mid Suffolk Council in 2018.

Osiers Ltd, which also runs the golf driving range off Old Bury Road, is seeking outline planning application for the motel development which it says would attract both short-stay guests and longer-term tourists.

Access to proposed motel next to service area at junction of A140 and A143 would be off Old Bury Road. Picture: Osiers Ltd/Mid Suffolk CouncilAccess to proposed motel next to service area at junction of A140 and A143 would be off Old Bury Road. Picture: Osiers Ltd/Mid Suffolk Council

In the planning submission to Mid Suffolk Council they state: "The proposal would have considerable economic benefits in creating employment and serviced tourist accommodation; to serve both transient occupancy in association with the main through routes and as longer tourist stays for a base to enjoy the wider area."

Plans for two new homes on the site were refused in 2016 with planners saying it was an "unsustainable form of residential development in the countryside for which no essential justification".

Proposed site plan for new motel development next to service area at junction of A140 and A143 on Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Osiers Ltd/Mid Suffolk CouncilProposed site plan for new motel development next to service area at junction of A140 and A143 on Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Osiers Ltd/Mid Suffolk Council

In their new motel application the developers argue the site and its boundaries are "established and approved for the holiday accommodation use".

They state: "Though it was accepted the site is well related to the villages of Stuston and Scole, the intervening main trunk roads, A143 and A140, were considered to form a barrier which were unreasonable and unsafe to cross. As such occupants would be reliant upon private vehicles to access services and facilities.

"The granting of permission for the petrol station is considered to have altered sustainability and potential of the site. The site provides a drive-through restaurant and convenience store opened within close proximity of the application site. Essential items will now be within walking distance of the site. More significantly footpaths and crossings connect the site to Scole."

Despite the delay in construction, McDonald's said they remained committed to building the new restaurant and hope to begin work as soon as possible.

