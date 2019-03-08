Even more change is on the way for busy city route

Earlham Road in Norwich has seen a number of road traffic incidents in recent years. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

More changes are on the way for a busy route in and out of Norwich - just as a major roadworks scheme nears completion.

Green city counciloor Denise Carlo. Picture: Neil Didsbury Green city counciloor Denise Carlo. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Works to widen the central island and resurface the Earlham Road Fiveways roundabout are set to be completed this weekend, with upgrades to the pedestrian crossings also included in the £750,000 project.

The Transport for Norwich scheme was designed to improve safety for the cyclists and pedestrians making use of the busy junction.

Now, a string of further changes have been laid out for the area, which will see 20mph speed limits brought in to several roads, car parking spaces removed and West Pottergate stopped up at one end.

The changes come as part of Transport for Norwich's green pedalway scheme, which has already seen a string of changes made along the route.

Map showing changes to be made to Earlham Road around West Pottergate. Picture; TfN Map showing changes to be made to Earlham Road around West Pottergate. Picture; TfN

They will see 20mph limits introduced to 18 side roads, including Belvoir Street, Gypsy Lane and Sandringham Road.

It will also see a reduced speed limit on a stretch of Earlham Road itself, between the Colman Road junction to Heigham Grove.

Denise Carlo, Green city councillor for the Nelson ward, who campaigned for the 20mph limits, said: "I'm delighted. I feel it is already much nicer to cycle down Earlham Road than it has been in the past and hopefully this will continue in the future."

As part of the scheme, West Pottergate will be stopped up at its junction with Earlham Road and Heigham Road, with only bicycles, pedestrians and emergency vehicles able to access it from that end.

There will also be parking spaces removed on both sides of Earlham Road between Colman Road and Farrow Road, to allow for widening of pavements and on the north side of the road near the Edinburgh Road junction.

The changes come as members of the Earlham Road community continue to campaign for safety improvements, after a crash which saw a wall taken out by a car.

A TfN spokesman said: "These changes form part of the initiative to improve road safety along key sections of the Green Pedalway, which runs from Bowthorpe to Broadland Business Park.

"The overall aim is to make the city more liveable and prosperous by promoting more sustainable transport options. Increasing the uptake of cycling forms a key part of this."

What roads are affected?

20mph speed limits will be applied to the following roads:

- Alexandra Road

- Belvoir Street

- Beverley Close

- Beverley Road (part)

- Connaught Road

- Earlham Road (part)

- Edinburgh Road

- Gladstone Road

- Gypsy Close

- Gypsy Lane

- Helana Road

- Maud Street

- Saint Philips Road

- Sandringham Road

- Stratford Street

- St Thomas Road

- West Pottergate

- Winter Road

- Wymer Street