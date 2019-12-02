Surge in people registering to vote ahead of general election

Pictured, a voter dropping their secret ballot into the ballot box. Photo: PA Archant

More than 25,000 people across Norfolk registered to vote ahead of the deadline for the December general election, new figures have revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Councils across Norfolk saw a surge in applications in the weeks before the deadline, with more than 9,000 people added to the electoral roll in Norwich - the local authority area with the most new applications.

While North Norfolk saw the fewest number of new applications, with just 1,757 people registering to vote with North Norfolk District Council (NNDC).

MORE: Candidates set for close fight in Norwich North - the most marginal seat in Norfolk

The figures, broken down by council area, were:

- Breckland Council - 3,791

- Broadland District Council - 2,536

- Great Yarmouth Borough Council - 2,390

- King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council - 2,155

- NNDC - 1,757

- Norwich City Council - 9,027

- And South Norfolk Council - 4,562

The total number of new applications received in Norfolk was 26,218.

MORE: General Election 2019: Spotlight on Norwich South

The figure did not include applications made by people who were already on the electoral roll.

You may also want to watch:

The spike in Norfolk matched a national trend which saw 640,815 people register online on the day of the deadline, while 18,851 people submitted a paper form - a total of 659,666 applications.

The Electoral Reform Society described the surge as "highly encouraging".

And a spokesman for the Electoral Commission said the number of applications from the under 25s was "particularly significant" and described them as a demographic "least likely to be correctly registered".

The total broke the record for the most number of applications in a single day, and saw the highest number of registrations from the under 25 age group, with around 252,000 new applications.

And overall since October 29 - the date MP's voted to hold an election, some 3.85m applications have been submitted across the country, although it's understood around one million of these were already on the electoral register.

The national age breakdown also saw 30pc of new applications come from the 25 to 34 age group, and 27pc from the under 25s.

Just 14,000 new applications were registered from the over 65s.

Local authorities do not hold the figures for the age breakdown of new voters in their areas.