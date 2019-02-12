More than 350 objections to plans for nearly 200 homes in village

Signs from a previous protest against new developments in Harling. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

More than 350 objections to a proposals for nearly 200 homes in a Norfolk village have been lodged.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Philip Edge, chairman of Harling Parish Council, is against the development. Picture: Philip Edge Philip Edge, chairman of Harling Parish Council, is against the development. Picture: Philip Edge

Plans for up to 198 homes in East Harling were submitted by the developers Gladmans in December but have been met with fierce opposition from local people.

Concerns about a lack of adequate public services and the volume of traffic are recurring themes, with the parish council also objecting to the proposals in strong terms.

Philip Edge, chairman of Harling Parish Council, said he is hopeful the application will be refused when it comes in front of Breckland District Council’s planning committee.

The parish council led the way in bringing the development to the attention of local residents through a public meeting and a leaflet drop, with 370 objections submitted to Breckland.

East Harling village sign. Picture : ANTONY KELLY East Harling village sign. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Mr Edge said: “The residents who have responded are obviously concerned. From a parish council point of view we would desperately hope that Breckland take all the comments of objection and the parish council objections and refuse the application.

“Having been chairman for 40 years I don’t know what else we can do.”

In addition to local objections, the Environment Agency has called on Breckland District Council to defer the application.

In its response it states that they recommend deferment until additional information about potential pollution to controlled water is submitted.

They state: “We object to the proposed development as submitted because there is insufficient information to demonstrate that the risk of pollution to controlled waters is acceptable.”

A response from NHS England also states the existing doctors’ surgery would not cope with the new development.

NHS England states: “The GP practice does not have capacity for the additional growth resulting from this development and cumulative development growth in the area.”

In order to meet demand from any development, NHS England has stated developers would need to provide at least £71,760 to pay for an extension to the existing surgery.

This money would potentially come through a section 106 agreement with the developers.

Developers Gladmans were contacted for comment.