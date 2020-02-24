Revealed: Where more than £900,000 will be spent to make 150 Norfolk roads safer

More than 150 road safety improvements will be made in towns and villages across Norfolk, thanks to a £900,000-plus boost.

Traffic calming, bus shelters, signs urging drivers to slow down, village gateways and new footpaths will be put in place through Norfolk County Council's parish partnership scheme.

The initiative, which was first launched in September 2011, invites communities to bid for cash for improvements.

This year, the county council is set to provide £401,000.

With match funding from parish and town councils and subject to a decision from the safety camera partnership, that could bring the total amount which is available up to £919,000 for 153 schemes across Norfolk.

The safety camera partnership has been asked to contribute just under £60,000 for the SAM 2 signs - mobile units which flash the speed of drivers and encourage them to slow down.

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport at Norfolk County Council, said: "I'm delighted with the popularity of this scheme, which enables communities to identify the highway improvements they would most like to see.

"Our money attracts match funding from town and parish councils and the safety camera partnership, enabling us to invest more than £900,000 across Norfolk."

This year, the council received 160 bids and is proposing to support 153.

The council's cabinet is recommended to approve the latest schemes when it meets on Monday, March 2.

The most popular bids this year were for the SAM 2 signs - with 35 submissions.

Also popular were village gateways, which show the name of settlements and encourage drivers to slow down. There were 26 bids for those.

And there were 23 bids for trods - low-cost footpaths, made with recycled road surface material.

There were 14 bids for bus shelters.

And six bids were made for part-time advisory 20mph speed limits, along with flashing lights known as wig wags, outside schools.