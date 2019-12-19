Search

More than 100 young people in care to receive a gift this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 18:33 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:33 19 December 2019

Archant

More than 100 young people, who will be spending Christmas in care will be receiving a bag of gifts this holiday- all thanks to the generosity of Norfolk's shoppers.

Earlier this month, Norfolk County Council's children services team asked shopper and library members to buy a small gift or book for the county's children who are living in care.

Now, after receiving dozens of donations, more than 100 young people aged 16 and 17 years old will be receiving a bag filled with gifts including sweet treats, toiletries and a Christmas present.

John Fisher, NCC cabinet member for children's service said: "We have been totally overwhelmed with the generosity of for this year's Christmas Collection.

"Our mission was to ensure that these young people in care feel included this Christmas.

"Our heartfelt thanks goes out to everyone who kindly donated gifts to the appeal, you will have made a huge difference to someone's Christmas."

