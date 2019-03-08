Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

More than 1,000 people sign petition calling on council to ditch enforcement action against archery club

PUBLISHED: 08:36 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:57 09 July 2019

Jon Hancock, founder of Holt Woodland Archery and Air Gun Club. Picture: Archant

Jon Hancock, founder of Holt Woodland Archery and Air Gun Club. Picture: Archant

Archant

A petition calling on North Norfolk District Council to ditch enforcement action against an archery club has received more than 1,000 signatures in less than a week.

Holt Woodland Archery and Air Gun Club, which has been ordered to shut down. Picture: ArchantHolt Woodland Archery and Air Gun Club, which has been ordered to shut down. Picture: Archant

The council has ordered Holt Archery and Air Gun Club, which is nestled in 11-acres of woodland in High Kelling, to close down in a row over planning permission.

The club, which is based on private land, was formed nine years ago by Jon Hancock, and is known for providing a sanctuary for ex-military personnel - among others.

However, following noise complaints from those living nearby, the council has decided to take action against the club, arguing it requires planning permission to operate.

But in the last week, a petition against the enforcement has been set up and by Tuesday morning had been signed by 1,176 people and counting.

Mr Hancock, who set up the club to help him with his own wellbeing, said: "I'm truly humbled by the level of support I have received in the past week.

You may also want to watch:

"I don't particularly like too much attention myself, but people have said such kind things - it's humbling."

Mr Hancock has lodged an appeal against the enforcement with the Planning Inspectorate, in hope of being able to continue running the club.

He added: "I've never run the place as a business and have spent a lot of time making it what it is, so to be honest it all seems a bit churlish."

Meanwhile, a former Holt councillor has also written to the council urging them to reconsider.

Michael Baker, who represented the ward on North Norfolk District Council, wrote: "Here we have a privately-funded operation which carries out an excellent job on behalf of our ex-servicemen - a job which should be funded by the taxpayer - and which the district council sees fit to destroy.

"When I was a councillor we bent the rules for the greater good."

A spokesman for NNDC said: "As a council, we do not believe we have ever "bent rules" on such issues and it is important the public has faith in the fairness, proportionality and transparency in all our process, including planning.

"On that basis, as an active case, it is not appropriate to add any further information other than to confirm it continues to work with Mr Hancock as the planning enforcement appeal proceeds."

Most Read

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Historic Norwich hotel saved from closure

Liza Dunnell, General Manager, left with Joey Coles, Bar Tender, right, outside the St Giles House Hotel, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘That’s pure football’ – City new boy excited about Premier League opener at Liverpool

Norwich City loan signing Ralph Fahrmann Picture: Norwich City/Jasonpix

City restaurant knocked back in outdoor seating bid - but others succeed

Haggle and The Last Wine Bar have applied for outside seating. Photo: Archant

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

Most Read

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Five men arrested after police break up rave

Norfolk Police have seized equipment from a rave in Grimston near King's Lynn. Pictures: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Historic Norwich hotel saved from closure

Liza Dunnell, General Manager, left with Joey Coles, Bar Tender, right, outside the St Giles House Hotel, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

‘Danger to public’ jailed for ‘nightmare’ attack in vulnerable man’s home

Andrew Bywater was jailed for at least seven-and-a-half years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Report claims Zimmermann will be next to sign new Canaries contract

Christoph Zimmermann has reportedly signed a new contract with Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Vandals deface heritage trail at beauty spot

Three Brick Arches railway bridge, on the Wensum outside Fakenham PICTURE: Matthew Usher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists